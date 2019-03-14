×
Yussuf Poulsen renews RB Leipzig deal to 2022

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    14 Mar 2019, 23:08 IST
Yussuf Poulsen
RB Leipzig attacker Yussuf Poulsen

Yussuf Poulsen has signed a new contract with RB Leipzig, committing his future to the Bundesliga club through to 2022.

Poulsen has hit 12 Bundesliga goals this season, helping Leipzig sit third in the table behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Denmark international Poulsen, whose 209 appearances is a Leipzig record, played a key role in two promotions for the club.

"I'm very pleased about the agreement and the opportunity to continue my time at the club," Poulsen said.

"I have grown here together with RB Leipzig. Therefore, I'm even more pleased that we can continue side by side in the future."

Poulsen signing a new deal is a boost for Leipzig, who are expected to lose striker Timo Werner at the end of the season.

"We agreed to extend Yussuf Poulsen's contract for another year. We're very pleased," said coach Ralf Rangnick. "We have a strong relationship with him - everyone can see that. Yussi is invaluable to us.

"Yussi is a prime example of what happens when talent, the right mentality, strong characteristics and good habits all come together. He has been an absolute top player for us, and we're looking forward to more goals from him."

