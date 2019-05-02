×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zabaleta signs one-year extension at West Ham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    02 May 2019, 03:32 IST
pablozabaleta-cropped
West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta will stay at West Ham until 2020 after the Premier League club exercised an option to extend his contract by one year.

The 34-year-old right-back has been a regular in the Hammers' starting line-up since joining on a free transfer from Manchester City in June 2017.

After starting all but one of West Ham's Premier League games in 2017-18, he has featured in 23 league line-ups this term and is still seen as an important player by manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The two-time Premier League winner has captained West Ham four times this season and he expressed his satisfaction at having made sure of his place in Pellegrini's squad for another year.

"It's great news and I'm so happy," Zabaleta told the club's official website.

"I'm enjoying my time at West Ham and I've got so much respect and so much passion for this profession. I'm still enjoying it and it's made me feel I can go for another year.

"I just want to focus on what we're doing with the club and with the team this season and be ready to go again next season, because I just want to enjoy every single moment."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Zabaleta expects Juventus-linked Guardiola to stay at City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, West Ham United vs Liverpool: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs West Ham Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 mistakes Tottenham committed against West Ham United
RELATED STORY
History repeats itself for West Ham against Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Tottenham lost to West Ham
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Tottenham did not lose focus in West Ham defeat
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini: West Ham feel at home in London Stadium
RELATED STORY
West Ham didn't scare Liverpool – Klopp hits back at Noble
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v West Ham United Predicted XI- Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and West Ham injury news, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us