Zabaleta signs one-year extension at West Ham

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta will stay at West Ham until 2020 after the Premier League club exercised an option to extend his contract by one year.

The 34-year-old right-back has been a regular in the Hammers' starting line-up since joining on a free transfer from Manchester City in June 2017.

After starting all but one of West Ham's Premier League games in 2017-18, he has featured in 23 league line-ups this term and is still seen as an important player by manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The two-time Premier League winner has captained West Ham four times this season and he expressed his satisfaction at having made sure of his place in Pellegrini's squad for another year.

"It's great news and I'm so happy," Zabaleta told the club's official website.

Honoured to extend my contract with this amazing football club for another year #COYI pic.twitter.com/Fl9SJHE1RX — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) May 1, 2019

"I'm enjoying my time at West Ham and I've got so much respect and so much passion for this profession. I'm still enjoying it and it's made me feel I can go for another year.

"I just want to focus on what we're doing with the club and with the team this season and be ready to go again next season, because I just want to enjoy every single moment."