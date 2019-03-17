×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zidane made Madrid feel more positive - Ceballos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
95   //    17 Mar 2019, 00:04 IST
RealMadrid - cropped
Real Madrid celebrate against Celta Vigo

Zinedine Zidane has banished some of the negativity surrounding Real Madrid, according to midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Madrid swatted aside Celta Vigo 2-0 in Zidane's first game back as head coach since replacing Santiago Solari this week, with recalled duo Isco and Gareth Bale scoring second-half goals.

Ceballos was introduced as a substitute for Isco moments after his 62nd-minute opener and suggested the decision to dispense with Solari had been instantly vindicated.

"The change of manager seems to have worked," he said. "The team felt much more positive today. The most important thing was the three points.

"Above all, what we have to do is achieve our objective, which is to finish as high up the table as we can."

Bale was often a substitute under Zidane towards the end of last season and skirted a tight disciplinary line during Saturday's encounter before sealing the points.

"They are two key players for us. What they do is important, but so are the other 25 players," Ceballos said.

"That's what the manager decides. We have to respect his decisions and we'll keep playing for him until the end of the season."

Advertisement

When Julen Lopetegui replaced Zidane for this season, Ceballos' first-team opportunities increased.

Nevertheless, he was pleased to have his boss' backing from the bench.

"He's given me confidence from the first minute, he made me the first change and I felt very comfortable out there, I must say," he added.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Real Madrid news: Rant against Zinedine Zidane could come back to haunt Los Blancos star
RELATED STORY
Zidane wants 2 sold and 5 signed at Real Madrid, Barcelona beat Liverpool to sign €70M star and more LaLiga news: 12 March 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Winners & Losers as Zidane returns to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: With Zinedine Zidane already back at the helm, who else could be on their way to the Bernabeu?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Winners and losers of Zinedine Zidane's comeback
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid under Zidane:  Real Madrid Potential Lineup under Zinedine Zidane Next Season!
RELATED STORY
Less Luck, more genius: Zinedine Zidane's managerial stint with Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 players Real Madrid can sell to make way for new signings this summer after Zinedine Zidane's arrival
RELATED STORY
Zinedine Zidane to Real Madrid: Masterstroke or mistake?
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Real Madrid fans react to Zidane return!
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us