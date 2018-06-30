Aditi eyes best finish at Major, lies T21 in Women's PGA

Kildeer (US), Jun 30 (PTI) Aditi Ashok put herself in position for her best Major finish despite a bogey-bogey finish in the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship here.

Aditi, who was T-31st at the 2017 Women's PGA Championship, which is also her best Major finish, shot one-over 73 and is now lying T-21st with a 36-hole aggregate of 1-under 143.

Aditi was well on way to positioning herself in the Top-10 at the halfway stage as she parred the first 15 holes and found her first birdie of the second round on the Par-4 16th hole. She finished a disappointing bogey-bogey for last two holes and dropped to 73.

Meanwhile, scoring became more challenging as wind picked up.

However, the birthday girl, So Yeon Ryu, who turned 28, finished strong with birdies on 14, 15 and 17 to move into a share of the lead at 6-under par, along with first round leader Sung Hyun Park and 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Brooke Henderson.

Ryu carded a 3-under, 69 as the crowd gifted a birthday dessert at the 18th.

Ryu won two weeks ago at the Meijer LPGA Classic and wants to add another Major to the U.S. Women's Open in 2011 and the ANA Inspiration in 2017.

Lydia Ko had the round of the morning wave with a 6-under, 66 to move from T86 into the top 10. Moriya Jutanugarn stayed in the mix with a even-par, 72 and remains at 4-under