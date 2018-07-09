Aditi finishes tied 35th at Thornberry LPGA

Oneida (US), Jul 9 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok shot her best total of the year but still finished tied 35th at the low-scoring Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament here.

The 20-year-old Indian, who has missed only three cuts in 13 starts this season, shot one-under 71 yesterday for a total of 12-under 276.

Aditi had a total of five birdies, two bogeys and a double in her 71.

But Aditi's total of 12-under was 19 shots behind Sei Young Kim, whose final round seven-under 65 saw her post a record total of 31-under 257.

Kim shattered the 72-hole scoring record, which she previously owned along with Annika Sorenstam, who totaled a 27-under in 2001.

Kim, 25, played the finest four round stretch in the history of the LPGA and shot

63-65-64-65. She was streets ahead of the field as she won by nine shots with Carlota Ciganda in second spot at 22-under while Anna Nordqvist, Emma Talley and Amy Yang were tied for third at 20-under.

Aditi, starting the final from 11-under, birdied three times yesterday on first, third and sixth, raising visions of a good finish.

But she dropped shots on eighth and ninth before a stretch of pars. A birdie on 15th saw her still at 13-under, but a double bogey on par-3 17th dropped her down before she finished with a birdie on 18th.

Aditi dropped shots on 17th in the first and second rounds too.

Kim is the 17th different player to win during the 2018 season and is the sixth player from Korea to win. It's her seventh career victory and first this season