Birkdale brilliance at The Open: Spieth's Opta stats stack up

Jordan Spieth needs a US PGA Championship triumph to complete a career Grand Slam after his Open success at Royal Birkdale.

by Omnisport News 24 Jul 2017, 16:55 IST

Jordan Spieth poses with the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale

Jordan Spieth matched a feat only Jack Nicklaus has achieved when he avoided another final-round meltdown to win his first Open Championship title on a dramatic Sunday at Royal Birkdale.

Spieth failed to retain his Masters crown last year after suffering an astonishing collapse at Augusta, but 15 months later he recovered from another major wobble to get his hands on the Claret Jug.

The American won by three shots on the golden links in Southport to join Nicklaus as the only men to have claimed all but one of the four majors before turning 24.

Here, we look at the impressive Opta statistics relating to the exploits of the world number two, who could be sipping out of the Claret Jug again when he celebrates his birthday on Thursday.

Congratulations to @JordanSpieth on winning The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale! #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/NR3ahfcCGZ — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2017

2 - Spieth and the great Nicklaus are the only two men to have won three majors prior to celebrating their 24th birthdays. Tiger Woods was 24 years and five months old when he added a U.S. Open victory to his Masters and US PGA Championship successes before going on to win The Open for the first time in 2000.

12 - Spieth's 12 under is the second-best winning Open score at Royal Birkdale, after Lee Trevino's 14 under in 1971.

1 - He was the only player to shoot under par in all four rounds at the tournament this year. This was also the first event he has won in Europe.

15 - Spieth was five under for the week at the 15th after conjuring up two eagles and a birdie. That proved to be his most fruitful hole over the four rounds, as he did not shoot better than -2 on the other 17.

5 - The champion had finished outside the top 10 in his previous five majors before his victory on Sunday. That came after five majors in a row in which he had finished no lower than a tie for fourth.

3 - The Texan has won three of the last 11 majors. No other player has won more than one in that period.