×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CG Open: Rashid Khan at 2nd place, Chandra climbs to third

PTI
NEWS
News
15 Dec 2018, 00:31 IST

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) India's Rashid Khan slipped to the second place Friday in the PGTIs CG Open 2018 at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here.

Khan, from Delhi, the halfway leader by three shots, slipped to second place after firing a one-over-71 which moved his total to nine-under-201 at the Rs one crore event.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan N Thangaraja raced into the third round lead in the tournament after posting a four-under-66.

Thangaraja, lying overnight tied fourth and four off the lead, threw his hat in the ring at the seasons penultimate event as his 54-hole total read 10-under-200.

Mysuru-based rookie Yashas Chandra submitted a card of 68 to rise into contention as he climbed from overnight tied fourth to third place at eight-under-202.

Khan (68-62-71), a two-time PGTI Order of Merit champion, looked set to extend his lead on day three when he birdied three of the first five holes. However, he had a disastrous stretch from the 13th to the 15th where he dropped a bogey followed by two double-bogeys, the latter coming as a result of three-putts.

After stuttering in the middle of the back-nine, Khan recovered just in time with two birdies on the last three holes to sign for a hard-fought 71 that kept him in the game.

Lucknow's Sanjeev Kumar (70) was in fourth place at seven-under-203. Delhi's Shamim Khan (66), Chandigarh's Abhijit Singh Chadha (69) and Gurugram-based Digvijay Singh (70) were all in tied fifth at six-under-204. Chiragh Kumar's bogey-free 64 was the days best score. It placed the Delhi golfer in tied eighth at five-under-205. Mumbai's Anil Bajrang Mane was tied 44th at five-over-215

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Schwartzel eagles 17th on way to lead at South African Open
RELATED STORY
Emotional Oosthuizen clinches South African Open title
RELATED STORY
Oosthuizen leads at South African Open, Els in contention
RELATED STORY
Schwartzel storms to top of South African Open leaderboard
RELATED STORY
How a trip to Reynolds Lake Oconee taught me to...
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about golf's fashion icon,...
RELATED STORY
6 "path-breakers" in Indian sports
RELATED STORY
Top 11 dumbest things done by athletes off the pitch
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
5 of the most Jobless Jobs in sports
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us