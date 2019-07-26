×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Creamer leads the way at Evian Championship

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    26 Jul 2019, 00:48 IST
Creamer - cropped
Paula Creamer in action at the Evian Championship

Paula Creamer carded a superb 64 to lead the way after the opening round of the Evian Championship.

Former U.S. Women's Open champion Creamer was not put off by the heat in France, as she kept her cool with seven birdies in a bogey-free round.

Creamer claimed the Evian Masters title aged 18 in 2005, though she has not led in a major since the 2010 U.S. Women's Open at Oakmont, and a wrist injury sustained in this competition in 2017 has seen her form drop, meaning she is now ranked 156 in the world.

Her lead is a slim one, however, with seven-time major winner Inbee Park - who is yet to triumph at Evian - among four players to have carded 65.

Ko Jin-young is one of those tied for second, and she looked in sharp form after winning the ANA Inspiration in April - a victory which saw her move to number one in the world rankings for 12 weeks.

Ko made eight birdies but bogeys on the second and 13th cost her the lead.

Advertisement
6-way tie for first-round lead at Travelers Championship
RELATED STORY
Na leads at Colonial, Spieth two shots back
RELATED STORY
Clarke tees off 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush
RELATED STORY
Sucher leads Travelers Championship, Spieth misses cut
RELATED STORY
Tony Romo defends celebrity golf title at American Century Championship
RELATED STORY
McIlroy cannot escape Open Championship spotlight at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Lowry versus Fleetwood - profiling the main contenders for Open Championship glory at Portrush
RELATED STORY
Five reasons Royal Portrush needs another Open Championship ASAP
RELATED STORY
Armour in six-way tie for Travelers Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Woods' woes, McIlroy's meltdown, fantastic fans and lovable Lowry - The Open Championship reporters' review
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us