Daly withdraws from The Open after cart request is denied

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    09 Jul 2019, 19:56 IST
Daly - cropped
John Daly will not participate in The Open

John Daly has withdrawn from the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Portrush after his request to use a cart was denied.

Daly has been suffering with a long-term knee problem but claimed he would attempt to "play through the pain" after his request for a cart was turned down by the R&A.

However, the two-time major winner seemingly had a change of heart and has withdrawn from the competition, which he won in 1995.

Kevin Streelman will replace Daly in the field from July 18.

The 53-year-old was allowed to use a cart in the US PGA Championship, though he missed the cut in this year's tournament at Bethpage.

Daly's knee injury was not the only health issue placing his participation at Portrush into doubt, however.

After holidaying in England, Daly required emergency surgery due to suffering severe pain from a spider bite.

"Craziest event! Was in England last wk (sic) and incurred a spider bite, not really knowing it," Daly posted on social media.

"Fast forward to Friday, mouth, compressions and unknowingly now in an ambulance rushed to ER all while on family vacation and straight into surgery!

"Removing what developed into a major infection in my abdominal area and treated for early sepsis all from a brown recluse."

