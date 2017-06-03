Dufner grabs record-breaking 36-hole lead as Johnson misses cut

A red-hot Jason Dufner is five shots clear at Muirfield Village heading into the weekend.

by Omnisport News 03 Jun 2017, 04:51 IST

Jason Dufner

Jason Dufner took control of the Memorial Tournament thanks to a record-breaking round as world number one Dustin Johnson missed the cut.

After opening with a seven-under-par 65, Dufner backed it up with another 65 in Friday's second round to break the Memorial Tournament's 36-hole record at Muirfield Village.

With just one bogey through the first two rounds, Dufner is five shots clear at 14 under overall.

The four-time PGA Tour winner is searching for his first victory since last year's CareerBuilder Challenge.

Jason Dufner is entering the weekend at @MemorialGolf with a commanding lead. pic.twitter.com/nv1nOpJHnb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2017

Dufner's closest challenger is Daniel Summerhays, who is nine under following his second-round 69.

Summerhays made six birdies and three bogeys to get within five of the lead.

Rickie Fowler birdied three of his last four holes to head into the weekend in solo third at eight under.

After a see-saw first round, Fowler shot a bogey-free six-under 66 on Friday.

Two-time major champion Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jamie Lovemark are all eight shots off the pace in a tie for fourth.

Former world number one Spieth had three bogeys to go with one birdie on the front nine but he managed to play the back nine without dropping a shot.

A shot further back are the likes of Matt Kuchar (70), Bubba Watson (68) and Kevin Kisner (69).

Adam Scott started Friday with a bogey.



Then he went (-6) on his next eight holes. pic.twitter.com/5Dtd7x9tgc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2017

Adam Scott turned in one of the best rounds of the day by firing a six-under 66. It appeared the 2013 Masters champion was going to miss the cut after shooting a 76 in the first round, but he responded Friday with six birdies and an eagle.

However, it was a day to forget for Johnson after golf's number one failed to qualify for the weekend.

After shooting a 78 to start his Memorial campaign, Johnson recorded a 74 to finish at eight over – five shots adrift of the cut line.