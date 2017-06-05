Dufner rebounds to earn fifth PGA Tour victory

After multiple weather delays at the Memorial Tournament, Jason Dufner secured his fifth PGA Tour victory.

05 Jun 2017

Jason Dufner took out the Memorial Tournament after persistent rain and thunderstorms at Muirfield Village on Sunday.

After breaking the 36-hole scoring record, Dufner struggled with a five-over 77 in his third round.

But he rebounded Sunday with a four-under 68 to earn his fifth PGA Tour victory, winning by three shots from Rickie Fowler (70) and Anirban Lahiri (65).

Tournament founder and host Jack Nicklaus was on scene after Dufner's final putt to congratulate the champion.

Dufner ultimately separated from a packed leaderboard to win at 13 under, thanks to a bogey-free four-under 32 on the back nine.

Fowler, who played alongside Dufner in the final round, and Lahiri tied for second.

Fowler took sole possession of the lead on the back nine after playing his first 11 holes in four under, but two late bogeys sealed his fate.

With this runner-up result, Fowler now has four top-five finishes already this year.

Lahiri's 65 was Sunday's round of the day as he shot 10 under over the weekend.

Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar tied for fourth at nine under, with the former missing multiple birdie opportunities on the back nine.

.@JustinThomas34 drains one from long range after the delay.



Coverage has resumed on Golf Channel. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/74gkdugMHw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 5, 2017

Third-round leader Daniel Summerhays shot a woeful six-over 78 Sunday to fall back into a tie for 10th at seven under.

Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, James Hahn and Kyle Stanley all tied for sixth at eight under.