Dufner sets new 36-hole Memorial record

Jason Dufner's second straight 65 included a 176-yard eagle as he set a new record for the Memorial Tournament's half-way mark.

by Omnisport News 03 Jun 2017, 03:16 IST

A second seven-under 65 in succession, including a hole-out eagle to cap his first nine, saw Jason Dufner reach 14 under and post a new record for the mid-way point of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

The 40-year-old had five birdies in addition to a 176-yard eagle to hold a six-shot clubhouse lead at the end of Friday's morning early rounds of the PGA Tour event.

Through 36 holes, Dufner has missed a green in regulation only once, on the par-four 18th on Thursday, the same hole he eagled Friday as he teed off on the 10th.

He took a bogey there on Thursday, his only dropped shot in two rounds.

With the 36-hole scoring record, Dufner can look to the weekend as he aims for his first victory since the CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta in January 2016.

"I need to just keep playing well," he said of looking to Saturday's round.

"I know that's a cliche and all that. But I feel pretty comfortable out here on the PGA Tour. I've been in leads a lot on the weekends. I just need to get off to a nice start, hit some greens, maybe roll in a couple of putts early and get comfortable."