Finau disputes Reed's critique of USA camaraderie

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    01 Oct 2018, 20:34 IST
TonyFinau - cropped
United States star Tony Finau

Tony Finau disagrees with Patrick Reed's assessment that egos cost the United States at the Ryder Cup, claiming there was a great atmosphere within the group.

Team USA were comprehensively defeated 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National as Europe excelled at the fourballs and foursomes.

Reed, who struggled alongside Tiger Woods, criticised Jordan Spieth and Jim Furyk afterwards for the decisions made when selecting the pairs and claimed Europe kept their egos in check better than the visiting side.

But Finau's opinion differs, as he believes the United States were simply outplayed.

"I didn't hear about [Reed's comments], I didn't see any of that," said Finau. "The camaraderie was great throughout the week for our team.

"It wasn't our week - they outplayed us. They played incredible golf and I don't know any of line-ups that could have dealt with that.

"They just played incredibly all week, so hats off to the Europeans - it was a well-deserved win. When we go back to our side of the pond, hopefully we'll return the favour."

Omnisport
NEWS
