Hoffman holes mammoth putt to tie Kisner at Bay Hill

A huge putt at the last saw Charley Hoffman earn a share of the Arnold Palmer Invitational lead going into the final day.

by Omnisport News 19 Mar 2017, 04:37 IST

Charley Hoffman celebrates his mammoth putt on 18 at Bay Hill

Charley Hoffman produced a stunning finish to his third round at Bay Hill to claim a share of the Arnold Palmer Invitational lead alongside Kevin Kisner.

One clear at the beginning of the day, Hoffman struggled for much of Saturday as Kisner streaked clear of the field with a round of 68, which would have been even better if not for a closing bogey.

However, after picking up shots at the 16th and 17th, Hoffman saved his best for the last, rolling in a huge birdie putt to join Kisner at 11 under.

The leaders will begin the final round three clear of Tyrrell Hatton (67), Marc Leishman (71) and Matt Fitzpatrick (72).

Hoffman ties the lead with a birdie from DEEP on 18. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/iwWPhNGIEd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2017

Adam Hadwin - last week's winner at the Valspar Championship - and Lucas Glover are a shot further back in Orlando, while Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler produced the rounds of the day to retain an outside chance of victory.

McIlroy moved up to six under with a 65 that featured five back-nine birdies and Fowler shot the same score to be six off the pace at five under.