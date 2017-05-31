Jack Nicklaus on Tiger Woods' latest trouble: He needs our help

Tiger Woods was the subject of sincere words of support from 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus following his arrest on Monday.

by Omnisport News 31 May 2017, 01:23 IST

Jack Nicklaus said Tiger Woods "needs our help" after being arrested on a DUI charge in Jupiter, Florida on Monday.

According to a probable cause affidavit released on Tuesday, via the Golf Channel, Woods' black Mercedes was stopped in the roadway and the golfer "had to be woken up" by the police officer who came on the scene.

In a statement on Monday that followed reports of his arrest, the former world number one blamed the incident on an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications, adding: "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved."

It was an unavoidable topic when 18-time major winner Nicklaus held the annual news conference ahead of the Memorial Tournament he hosts at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

Asked if he would like to comment on Woods, Nicklaus initially joked: "No, not really."

However, he then voiced sincere support and concern while acknowledging he does not know much about Woods latest episode.

"I feel bad for Tiger," Nicklaus told reporters. "Tiger's a friend. He's been great for the game of golf. He needs our help. I wish him well."

Woods' has struggled with a series of back injuries and has been stuck at 14 major victories since 2008, and Nicklaus suggested the chances of him breaking his record haul have gone.

"Tiger, I always thought, was going to break my record," Nicklaus said. "Did I enjoy watching him play? Absolutely. Did I enjoy every time Tiger did something, my name was mentioned right beside it? It kept me relevant. It was as good for me as it was for him."