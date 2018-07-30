Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Johnson earns 19th PGA Tour victory at Canadian Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    30 Jul 2018, 05:30 IST
DustinJohnson-cropped
World number one Dustin Johnson

World number one Dustin Johnson sealed his 19th PGA Tour title after triumphing by three strokes at the RBC Canadian Open.

American star Johnson carded a six-under-par 66 to reign supreme ahead of Whee Kim and An Byeong-hun in Oakville, Ontario on Sunday.

Johnson finished the week 23 under, firing all four rounds in the 60s at the Glen Abbey Golf Course.

Despite a lengthy rain delay, Johnson posted seven birdies and just one bogey to break out of a four-way tie atop the leaderboard to start the final round and win for the third time this season.

"It means a lot. It's the last time that the RBC is going to be at Glen Abbey. It's a golf course I really like," Johnson said.

With his victory this week, Johnson has now won at least three PGA Tour events in three successive seasons.

Johnson had to rebound in Canada after missing the cut at the Open Championship last week at Carnoustie.

Still with just one major on his resume, Johnson will hope to use this momentum to propel him to a win next month's PGA Championship.

South Korean pair Kim (69) and An (69), both tied for the lead to start the final round, finished in a tie for second.

Keegan Bradley gave all the leaders a fright early on Sunday, jumping up the leaderboard with an eight-under 64, but he finished the tournament fourth at 19 under.

Mexican Abraham Ancer finished two strokes further back in outright fifth position after firing a final-round 67.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (67) was sixth alongside New Zealand's Danny Lee (68) at 16 under after shooting a six-under 31 on his back nine.

