Jordan Spieth feels no pressure to top Tiger Woods' Grand Slam feat

Jordan Spieth can usurp Tiger Woods' as the youngest Grand Slam winner at the US PGA Championship, but he does not feel pressured.

by Omnisport News 09 Aug 2017, 20:26 IST

Jordan Spieth can become the youngest player to win a career Grand Slam this week at the US PGA Championship, but he does not feel any added pressure.

Spieth, who turned 24 last month, won the Open at Royal Birkdale in July to set up the possibility of completing the set of majors this week. Tiger Woods achieved the feat aged 24 years, six months.

While the Texan is excited about the opportunity, and likes Quail Hollow Club's layout, he is not overly stressed about the possibility of usurping Woods' record.

"I just don't feel it [added pressure]," Spieth said on Wednesday during his news conference. "It's not a burning desire to have to be the youngest to do something, and that would be the only reason there would be added expectations.

"The more years you go on playing PGAs, and if I don't win one in the next 10 years, then maybe there's added pressure then, and hopefully we don't have to have this conversation in 10 years. But if we do, then it might be different.

"But it was only two weeks ago that I was able to get the third leg, and that's so fresh in my mind. I'm so happy about that that I can't add pressure to this week. I'm free-rolling. And it feels good. I'm about as kind of free and relaxed at a major than I think I've ever felt."

Despite his excellent form, Spieth is not worried about completing the Slam this week as he knows he will have other chances.

"This is a chance to complete the career Grand Slam; I'm here, so I'm going to go ahead and try," said Spieth.

"But I believe I'm going to have plenty of chances, and I'm young enough to believe in my abilities that it will happen at some point.

"Do I have to be the youngest? No, I don't feel that kind of pressure. Would it be really cool? Absolutely. And I don't come to a tournament unless I plan on giving it my all in preparation to have a chance and to ultimately close a tournament out."

Spieth looked comfortable during Tuesday's practice round, playing alongside bombers Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. Spieth surprisingly held his own distance-wise, even putting himself right in front of the green on the 344-yard par-four 14th.

While Spieth is sneaky long off the tee, his biggest weapon is still his putter.

"I come into Quail Hollow here on a very, very difficult track, and one that's going to be kind of wet and long, which puts even more of a premium on finding the fairway," Spieth said.

"And if I'm doing that, I love these Bermuda greens and I feel like they are a good style and speed of greens to kind of get my putting right where I want it."

Spieth will begin his first round on Thursday at 8:25am local time with fellow major winners this season, Sergio Garcia and Koepka.