Khalin Joshi, Udayan Mane tied third in Jakarta

Jakarta, Jul 12 (PTI) Bengaluru golfers Udayan Mane and Khalin Joshi shot five-under 67 each to be Tied-3rd after the first round of the USD 500,000 Bank BRI Indonesia Open here today.

The duo was one shot behind co-leaders, Johannes Veerman of the US and Australia's Matthew Millar, who sunk four consecutive birdies from holes four to seven.

Overall it was a good day for the Indian contingent as Gaganjeet Bhullar and Jyoti Randhawa carded three-under 69 each to be Tied-18th, while Shiv Kapur -- returning from a foot injury -- shot 70 to Tied-32nd at the Pondok Indah Golf Course.

Starting from the back nine, Khalin was three-under for the first nine and then went to four-under after 12 holes. A bogey on Par-3 fifth was his only blemish, before he birdied sixth and seventh and finished at 67.

Before Joshi, Udayan had a clean bogey free 67 with three birdies on front nine and two more on back nine.

Jeev Milkha Singh, trying to find his form once again had a 1-under 71, the same as Chiragh Kumar and Honey Baisoya and was Tied-45th. Viraj Madappa and S Chikkarangappa struggled to 75 each, while Himmat Rai shot 76.

Veerman credited his excellent round to his intimate knowledge of the golf course as well as the calming effect that his wife, who is caddying for him this week, has on him.

Paul Peterson of the US maintained his good form at the Indonesia Open as he signed for a 67 to finish one shot behind the leaders.

He ended the day in tied-third with compatriots Joshi, Mane, Kurt Kitayama and Dodge Kemmer and South Africa's Justin Harding