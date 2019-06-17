×
Koepka: There was nothing more I could do

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    17 Jun 2019, 08:16 IST
BrooksKoepka - Cropped
American Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka had no complaints after falling short at the U.S. Open, saying there was nothing more he could do at Pebble Beach.

The American was bidding to become the second man to win three straight U.S. Open titles, but ended up three strokes behind Gary Woodland.

Koepka fired a three-under 68 in the final round to get to 10 under, but Woodland held his nerve to claim a first major title.

Despite being unable to match Willie Anderson, who won three straight U.S. Opens in the early 1900s, Koepka was satisfied he did all he could.

"It doesn't sting. I played great. Nothing I could do. I gave it my all," he said.

"I give it my all every time and sometimes, like this week, it happened at Augusta, it's not meant to be.

"I played great. I hit every shot that I wanted to. And sometimes no matter how good your good is it isn't there."

Koepka birdied four of his opening five holes in the final round, but bogeys at eight and 12 – either side of another birdie at 11 – saw him miss out.

Still, the four-time major champion was pleased to come so close to an amazing feat.

"It was awesome to come this close to going three in a row. It's incredible. Anytime you can compete in a major is special and to have a chance to go back-to-back-to-back, that was pretty cool," Koepka said.

"I didn't really think about it until I was done on 18 and realised how close I actually was to kind of, I guess, not making history, but kind of tying it, I guess you could say.

"But it's a cool feeling to know. Just wasn't meant to be this week."

