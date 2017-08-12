Matsuyama, Day make moves before play suspended at US PGA

Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day made their moves before play was suspended during the second round of the US PGA Championship.

12 Aug 2017

Quail Hollow during the second round of the 2017 US PGA Championship

Play was suspended in the afternoon as Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day made charges at the US PGA Championship on Friday.

Matsuyama had surged into six under and outright second – sitting two shots behind leader Kevin Kisner – at Quail Hollow.

But the Japanese star's momentum was halted by the weather as play was suspended at 16:43 local time (20:43 GMT).

Weather warning signs were posted just over two hours earlier and rain had an impact throughout the afternoon.

If you are at Quail Hollow, please seek shelter.#PGAChamp — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2017

While Kisner led after a second straight four-under 67, Matsuyama was five under through 14 and charging.

Australian Day was outright third at five under after going four under through 10 holes.

Jason Day has made a move! He now sits in 3rd place at 5-under #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/0Zqprsrn44 — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2017

Louis Oosthuizen (three-under through 10) and Chris Stroud (one-under through six) were tied for fourth a shot further back.

Conditions have been hot and humid in Charlotte, and scattered thunderstorms were forecast for the year's final major.

Jordan Spieth, looking to become the youngest player to win a career Grand Slam, was at three over and tied for 44th just over halfway through his second round.