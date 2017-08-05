McIlroy, Fowler, Rahm grouped together for US PGA

The feature groupings for the US PGA Championship have been released, with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy both in high-profile company.

by Omnisport News 05 Aug 2017, 01:48 IST

Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy at the 2017 Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm make up the standout group for rounds one and two at the US PGA Championship, while Jordan Spieth will predictably begin his quest for a career Grand Slam in the company of Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka.

The winners of the year's first three majors are traditionally placed together at the US PGA, meaning the playing partners of Open champion Spieth are no surprise. Garcia won the Masters in April and Koepka claimed U.S. Open glory two months later.

McIlroy, Fowler and Rahm are sure to attract plenty of attention when they tee off at 1:35pm ET at Quail Hollow on Thursday. Both McIlroy - a two-time US PGA champion - and Fowler have fond memories of the North Carolina venue as previous winners there.

World number one Dustin Johnson will be joined by Henrik Stenson and Jason Day in another high-profile threesome, while defending champion Jimmy Walker is set to go out with two fellow US PGA winners in Phil Mickelson and Jason Dufner.

The four feature groupings were revealed via the tournament's official Twitter account on Friday, with the full draw still to be released.