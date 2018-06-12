Mickelson labels Shinnecock Hills one of his favourite courses

Preparing for another tilt at a first U.S. Open title, Phil Mickelson is happy to be at Shinnecock Hills.

Omnisport NEWS News 12 Jun 2018, 05:08 IST 8 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson described Shinnecock Hills as one of his favourite courses as he looks to end his U.S. Open heartbreak.

Mickelson has often been the bridesmaid but never the bride at the tournament.

The five-time major champion has six times finished runner-up at the U.S. Open, and it continues to stand in the way of his pursuit of a career Grand Slam. Not only has Mickelson failed to win a U.S. Open, he has suffered heartbreak at every turn.

Despite his rough times at the event, he is looking forward to this year's venue.

"This is certainly one of my favourite courses," Mickelson said of Shinnecock Hills during his news conference on Monday.

"It's the best setup, in my opinion, that we've seen, and the reason I say that is all areas of your game are being tested. There are some birdie holes. There's some really hard pars. There's some fairways that are easy to hit, fairways that are tough to hit."

Phil Mickelson Press Conference https://t.co/PWkliGZlEn — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 11, 2018

Length off the tee is usually a major bonus at U.S. Opens, but Mickelson believes short game could determine the winner this week.

"The chipping and short game around the greens are going to be a huge factor this week," Mickelson said.

"The challenge of the greens being extended and all the contours will continue to take balls further from the hole. You end up in fairway and have a shot, albeit a difficult one.

"I feel like your short game's going to be challenged. Putting will be challenged, as well as ball striking, irons, driver. I feel as though the luck of a course has been taken out as much as possible to where skill is the primary factor. I think we're going to have a great leaderboard and a great tournament."

With routing leading back to the iconic clubhouse, holes 4, 5 and 6 will prove to be picturesque, as well as a test of skill.



In partnership with @DeloitteUS pic.twitter.com/4fmKzvZ5T5 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 11, 2018

While Mickelson finished second here in 2004, and desperately wants a U.S. Open title, he is just focused on the first round right now.

"I love the challenge. I mean, I really love the challenge, and I love that I have another opportunity to try and complete the career Grand Slam," he said.

"My goal, though, is not to try to win on Thursday. My goal is to stay in it Thursday, stay in it Friday, and have an opportunity for the weekend.

"So I'm not really thinking about winning right now. I'm thinking about getting in it for the weekend. But certainly, the final leg for me of completing the grand slam is this event."