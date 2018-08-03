Minjee Lee goes seven under to lead British Open

Australia's Minjee Lee.

Minjee Lee put herself in a strong position to win a maiden major title as she shot seven under par on day one to lead the Women's British Open.

Lee's best finish at one of the sport's prestige events was a tie for third at last year's ANA Inspiration, but a round of 65 makes her the woman to beat at Royal Lytham & St Anne's Golf Club.

Things could have been even better for the 22-year-old Australian after a 25-foot putt saw her eagle the 15th, but a bogey at 17 limited her to a slender one-shot advantage.

Mamiko Higa of Japan is second, ahead of a five-way tie for third that includes two-time major winner Sung Hyun Park.

Sung Hyun Park fired a 5-under 67 during Round 1 @RICOHWomensBrit. Will she capture her 2nd major of the season and 3rd of her short LPGA career @RicohWomensBrit?https://t.co/OXTgMX4LH2's @TheAmyRogers spoke with her after her round ==> pic.twitter.com/e7YZ9LTw5f — LPGA (@LPGA) August 2, 2018

Georgia Hall, Teresa Lu, Mi Hyang Lee and Pornanong Phatlum make up the rest of that chasing pack, two shots off the lead.

World number one Moriya Jutanugarn rounded the course in 69, one shot fewer than defending champion In-kyung Kim.

But it was a day to forget for 2015 winner Inbee Park, who shot four over and faces being cut if she cannot turn her form around on Friday.