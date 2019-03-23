×
Nacho Elvira edges closer to Maybank Championship title

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    23 Mar 2019, 14:46 IST
AP Image

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Nacho Elvira took a big step towards clinching a first European Tour title after he fired a 6-under-par 66 for a two-shot advantage over David Lipsky after the third round at the Maybank Championship on Saturday.

Elvira has been on song since the opening round where he joint-led the standings, and the Spaniard maintained that consistency with seven birdies to reach 13-under in sweltering conditions at the Saujana Golf & Country Club.

Australia's Scott Hend, Maximilian Kieffer of Germany and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond are in a tie for third at 10-under, with Ernie Els a further shot back.

Despite his lead and form going into the final round, Elvira was not thinking about a breakthrough European Tour victory just yet.

"It would be great to start here (winning on the European Tour) but I really don't think about it too much," Elvira said. "I like the way I've turned round my season a little bit. Let's see what tomorrow brings."

Lipsky shot a 67 to reach 12-under and the American could have done better if not for two bogeys on holes 5 and 17.

"It's a tricky course so you're going to make bogeys out there, you've just got to make your share of birdies," Lipsky said. "If I can shoot the same as I did today or yesterday I'll be pretty happy. That's all I can do, just put myself in position."

Surprise package Danny Masrin who came into the round tied for second, faltered with four bogeys and a double bogey to slide out of contention.

Associated Press
NEWS
