'No timetable for my return' – Woods to miss Arnold Palmer Invitational

Whether Tiger Woods will be fit for the Masters remains unclear, with "no timetable" set for his latest return from injury.

by Omnisport News 10 Mar 2017, 06:57 IST

Tiger Woods has no timetable for his return to competitive golf after confirming he will miss the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 14-time major winner's injury woes are ongoing, back spasms leading to his withdrawal from his last tournament – the Dubai Desert Classic in early February.

Just when Woods, 41, will return again is unclear, leaving a question mark over whether he will be fit to play the Masters starting April 6.

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing rest and rehabilitation on my back, I won't be able to play in this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational," the eight-time winner of the event, which begins March 16, said in a statement.

"I'm especially disappointed because I wanted to be at Bay Hill to help honour Arnold. This is one event I didn't want to skip.

Sadly missing the 2017 API. I really wanted to be there. My best wishes to the Palmer family & everyone at Bay Hill. https://t.co/xkbvfohcxA

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 9, 2017

"Arnold has meant so much to me and my family; I thought of him as a close friend, and Sam and Charlie were both born in the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies. He will be greatly missed and can never truly be replaced.

"Presently, I have no timetable for my return to golf, but my treatments are continuing and going well."

Woods is without a tournament win since 2013, the former world number one's career stalled by multiple back surgeries.