Otaegui, Uihlein move into Open de France lead

A congested leaderboard at Le Golf National is headed by Adrian Otaegui of Spain and the USA's Peter Uihlein.

by Omnisport News 01 Jul 2017, 01:40 IST

Adrian Otaegui in action at Le Golf National

Adrian Otaegui and Peter Uihlein share the halfway lead in the Open de France after reaching eight under par during a second round interrupted by storms at Le Golf National.

Otaegui completed a 66 - Friday's second-best score - before a two-hour suspension in play forced by the threat of lightning.

On the resumption of play, Uihlein moved to nine under with three consecutive birdies from the 13th, but a bogey on 17 - his first of the tournament - meant the American had to settle for a second successive 67.

"Any time you go 34 holes without a bogey anywhere you're doing okay," said Uihlein, who finished his round at 9:10pm local time as a result of the delay.

After 36 holes:



-8 Uihlein

-8 Otaegui

-7 Fleetwood

-7 Björk

-6 Kimsey

-6 Waring



All scores: https://t.co/YgKUtHKe1k pic.twitter.com/ttXgd0EwHG — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 30, 2017

Tommy Fleetwood and Alexander Bjork shot 68 and 69 respectively to share third on seven under, while first-round leader Paul Waring remained upbeat despite dropping two off the pace courtesy of a 72.

Waring, who is tied for fifth with fellow Englishman Nathan Kimsey, said: "I would have taken the score through 36 holes. Obviously I really got it going yesterday [Thursday]. I gave myself a couple of chances out there today, but I just didn't hole enough of the shorter putts."

Thomas Pieters is among those three behind the leaders, while Lee Westwood and Jon Rahm are also handily placed at four and three under, on the course that will host next year's Ryder Cup.