Player backs Spieth to complete Grand Slam after Open victory

Jordan Spieth is knocking on the door of golfing greatness and it is healthy for the sport, according to nine-time major winner Gary Player.

by Omnisport News 24 Jul 2017, 20:11 IST

Open champion Jordan Spieth.

Gary Player has backed Jordan Spieth to become only the sixth man to complete a career Grand Slam following his win at The Open, describing the American as "maybe the best putter I've ever seen".

Spieth won a maiden Open title in a dramatic final round at Royal Birkdale on Sunday and could complete his set of majors at next month's US PGA Championship, having collected the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015.

Victory at Quail Hollow would see Spieth join Player, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in having won each of the four majors on offer in golf.

And while Player insists Spieth should not be motivated by such milestones so early in his career, the nine-time major winner believes it is good for the sport to have players knocking on the door to greatness.

"I wouldn't worry about stats in the beginning of people's careers. It's what you achieve in your career," he said ahead of the Berenberg Gary Player Invitational at Wentworth.

"But what a start he's had, he's a wonderful young man. He's the best putter in the world, the best short game in the world, what a compliment. [He's a] good family man.

"Maybe the best putter I've ever seen"



High praise for #TheOpen champion Jordan #Spieth from nine-time major winner Gary #Player. pic.twitter.com/DVaEwFdKYE — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) July 24, 2017

"I think he will win the Grand Slam, which would be wonderful to have [him join the] five of us that have done it. It would be terrific to have him and also Rory McIlroy. What a golf swing.

"What you need is a combination of Rory's golf swing and Jordan's putting or short game. Then you'd have a man that shoots 62 almost every time but it doesn't happen.

"I think Rory and Jordan Spieth will be Grand Slam winners in the future and there are another couple of fellas who might also do it. And it would be great for golf if that happens."

Discussing Spieth's short game, Player added: "We are tired of hearing commentators and parents and friends saying my son or this pro is a superstar in the future because he hits it so far.

"The putter is the master... and he's the best putter, maybe, and I'm reluctant to say, maybe the best putter that I've ever seen."