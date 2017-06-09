Rahm to make European Tour debut at Ryder Cup venue

Paris will play host to the Ryder Cup in 2018 and Jon Rahm is set to get a look at the course at the Open de France.

Jon Rahm will get a feel for the 2018 Ryder Cup venue when he makes his European Tour debut at Le Golf National later this month.

The Spanish world number 10 has announced he will enter the Open de France, which takes place in Paris from June 29 to July 2 and forms part of the Tour's new Rolex Series.

It will be his first regular European Tour event, having previously put in impressive showings at the WGC-Mexico Championship and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to sit third in the Race to Dubai.

Rahm, 22, became a Tour member in March and will follow up his appearance in France by competing in the Irish Open at Portstewart.

"I can't wait to come back to Europe and play in front of the European fans in Paris," said Rahm. "The Open de France is one of Europe's biggest tournaments with a great history and I'm really looking forward to being part of it.

"So many Spanish players have had a lot of success at this event over there years, with Seve [Ballesteros], Jose Maria [Olazabal] and Miguel [Angel Jimenez] having won the title and I'd love to add my name to that list for sure.

"It's going to be a fun few weeks playing in France and then going on to the Irish Open.

"I think the European Tour is doing a great job with the Rolex Series. It's great to be able to play such prestigious events and get my game ready before heading to The Open at Royal Birkdale."

Rahm, who only turned professional last year, has achieved seven top-10 finishes from 12 starts in 2017.