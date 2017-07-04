Spieth to miss John Deere Classic

There will be no 2017 return to the site of a first PGA Tour win for Jordan Spieth after he announced he will skip the John Deere Classic.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 03:06 IST

Jordan Spieth at the Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth will not feature at the John Deere Classic for a second successive year due to scheduling issues.

Former world number one Spieth became the youngest winner on the PGA Tour in 82 years when he triumphed in the event at TPC River Highlands in 2013.

He will skip the tournament for a second straight year, though, having refused to compete in 2016 due to it overlapping with the Olympic Games, which he had withdrawn from due to concerns over the Zika virus.

"I'm sorry I won't be at this year's John Deere Classic," Spieth said in a statement released on Monday.

"I love the tournament, I love the golf course, and, more importantly, I love the people. Clair [Peterson, the tournament director], his staff, the fans - the entire community - everyone involved makes that event such a special stop for the PGA Tour.

"While my schedule doesn't permit me returning to the Quad Cities this year, I plan to be back in the future."

Spieth was last in action at the Travelers Championship on June 25, when he holed out from the bunker to seal a dramatic play-off win and claim his 10th PGA Tour victory.