U.S. Open venues too difficult? Adam Scott thinks so

by Omnisport News 06 Jun 2017, 05:46 IST

Adam Scott

Adam Scott hopes the United States Golf Association (USGA) refrains from making Erin Hills "brutal" for the U.S. Open.

Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, appeared anxious Erin Hills would present the USGA with an opportunity to give players fits.

The Wisconsin course will be hosting a major for the first time when the U.S. Open begins on June 15.

"Let's just have something that's a challenge and interesting, not just playing brutal," Scott said after his final round Sunday at the Memorial Tournament, via golfchannel.com.

"The ball is in their [the USGA's] court. Hopefully they get it right this time, just from a playability standpoint."

He added: "If their major pinnacle event requires courses to be the way they are, it doesn't set a good example.

"They've really dropped the ball with where the game is at over the last 20 years."

The USGA has recently faced controversial moments, namely the rules gaffe lingering over Dustin Johnson's head during the final round of last year's U.S. Open.

Chambers Bay faced criticism for its inconsistent greens in 2015 and Billy Horschel had a mini meltdown that week as he struggled to adjust.

Wesley Bryan's recent videos of the course likely did little to dispel Scott's concerns as he showed the brutal rough.