Uihlein and Bjork take slender lead in final round

It is all to play for at the Open de France, where Peter Uihlein and Alexander Bjork hold a slender lead after three rounds.

by Omnisport News 01 Jul 2017, 23:12 IST

Peter Uihlein lines up a putt

Peter Uihlein and Alexander Bjork will share a one-shot lead into the final round of the Open de France, with just three strokes separating the top nine players in a packed leaderboard.

American Uihlein was co-leader with Adrian Otaegui heading into Saturday's third round, and he remained on eight under par the tournament after shooting a level-par 71, which included just one bogey and one birdie.

Bjork made a poor start to his round as bogeys at the fourth and ninth saw him reach the turn at two over, but three gains on the way home was enough to see him end the day atop the leaderboard with Uihlein.

Englishman Andy Sullivan climbed seven places into a share of third thanks to a three-under 68. Compatriot Tommy Fleetwood and Belgium's Thomas Pieters - who snapped his driver in frustration after finding water off the ninth tee - are also seven under for the tournament.

With 18 holes to play:



-8 Uihlein

-8 Björk

-7 Pieters

-7 Fleetwood

-7 Sullivan



Scores: https://t.co/YgKUtHKe1k pic.twitter.com/FOAjwGnuqG — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 1, 2017

Bradley Dredge sits alone in sixth, while Otaegui - who has not finished in the top 50 this season - dropped down to a tie of seventh after going three over. The Spaniard had moved two shots clear through four holes, but five bogeys and just one more birdie followed.

Ross Fisher and Paul Waring are with Otaegui on five, while Lee Westwood is part of a cluster of six players who are four shots off the pace at Le Golf National, the host venue for next year's Ryder Cup.