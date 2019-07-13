Vegas shoots 62 to lead John Deere Classic

Jhonattan Vegas is feeling it at the John Deere Classic, taking a one-stroke lead after the second round on Friday.

The 34-year-old Venezuelan shot a nine-under 62 in the second round to move into the solo lead at 13 under for the tournament.

He piggy-backed off his first-round 67, during which he had just one blemish on his scorecard with a double bogey on the par-four fifth hole.

On Friday, however, he went mistake-free and carded nine birdies on his way to the top of the leaderboard.

For the outright lead.@JhonattanVegas is making it look easy Friday morning at the @JDCLASSIC.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/il2hq5ysSL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 12, 2019

Vegas is looking for his first win on the PGA Tour since the Canadian Open in 2017.

Andrew Landry sits one shot back after a second straight six-under 65 moved him to 12 under.

The American has made just one bogey in two days.

Lucas Glover sits in solo third at 11 under. The 2009 U.S. Open champion had the highlight of the day with an albatross at the 10th hole.

He holed a shot from 255 yards to move to four under for the day before finishing with a 64.

Albatross!@Lucas_Glover_ holes his second shot from 255 yards on the par-5 10th. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/h6KqZPofS5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 12, 2019

Five men, including Daniel Berger, sit in a tie for fourth place at 10 under.