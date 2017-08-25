Webster tames Himmerland wind to lead outright

Wade Ormsby and Matt Wallace fell away in tough conditions to leave fellow Made in Denmark overnight leader Steve Webster out in front.

25 Aug 2017

Steve Webster playing in Denmark

Steve Webster moved into the outright lead at the halfway mark of the Made in Denmark, thanks to a grinding one-under 70 at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort on Friday.

The Englishman had been in a three-way tie at the top on Thursday but countryman Matt Wallace struggled to a three-over 74 in his second round to slip back into a share of 22nd, while Australian Wade Ormsby's one-over 71 left him tied sixth, two strokes off the pace.

After going out in an even-par 36, Webster traded birdies at 12, 14 and 17 with bogeys at 13 and 18, doing just enough in difficult conditions to remain in charge.

"It was very tough out there today," said Webster, who claimed his most recent European Tour title in 2007 at the Portugal Masters.

"It was gusting to 30 miles per hour and was mostly a cross-wind off the left which is very difficult to play in.

"But I played well and was very patient - anything under par today feels like a 65 yesterday so I'm very happy.

"All I was trying to do was make pars and give myself a chance here and there and when I did that I managed to take them.

"I'm looking forward to the weekend, I am swinging it well and just need to stick to the boring stuff of one shot at a time."

Marc Warren, the 2014 winner, carded the low round of the day, his seven-under 64 earning him a share of second alongside Paul Dunne, SSP Chawrasia and 2015 champion David Horsey.

Lasse Jensen, in a group of seven with Ormsby at six under, is the best placed Dane in the field going into Saturday's penultimate round.