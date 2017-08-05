Werenski soars into Barracuda lead with late eagle

Richy Werenski is the surprise leader at the halfway point at the Barracuda Championship, with Stuart Appleby his nearest challenger.

by Omnisport News 05 Aug 2017, 13:33 IST

Richy Werenski at the Barracuda Championship

An eagle at the last saw Richy Werenski charge into the lead after the second round at the Barracuda Championship.

After a solid opening round on Thursday, the 25-year-old shot to the top of the leaderboard thanks to six birdies and the eagle at the 18th, his round seeing him score 15 points using the Modified Stableford format to lead by two.

Werenski's late surge came after a lengthy delay in Reno due to the threat of lightning, the world number 298 picking up four shots over his last six holes to sneak in front.

"Everybody knows are huge out here this week," he said. "I'm starting to feel comfortable out here."

His nearest rival is the vastly experienced Stuart Appleby, the Australian carding a 68 to finish round two on 24 points.

"I'm starting to make some birdies and I'm rolling it nice. I'm reading it nice," Appleby said.

"I've just got to see if I can keep the ball in the middle of the clubface and grab the right clubs often enough and see if I can grab 20 points or something over the weekend."

Behind the front two, four players share third place on 23 points, with Greg Owen making the biggest move on day two after collecting 14 points.

Recent United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III is still in the mix after making the cut with 16 points, but his son Dru will not carry on into the weekend.

Veteran Padraig Harrington suffered a similar fate after only collecting four points.