Woods regroups at Players as Furyk surges into contention

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods bounced back from an awful quadruple-bogey at the famous 17th hole in Friday's second round at The Players Championship, but Jim Furyk was the man on the move early.

Woods had been going well until his seven at the par-three 17th with the island green saw his hopes of closing on the top of the leaderboard shattered.

Twice the 14-time major winner found the water to leave him on one under for the tournament, right on the cut line, at that stage.

But Woods responded on his second nine, having started from the 10th, as two birdies and seven pars took him back into red numbers for the day and three under overall.

"Other than 17, I really haven't done a whole lot wrong," he said. "I was pretty ticked. I was bound and determined to get it all back."

While Woods was eight shots off the lead with a number of contenders still on the course on Friday, 2018 Ryder Cup captain Furyk was faring better.

An eight-under bogey-free second round took him to nine under for the tournament, trailing only Tommy Fleetwood, who was enjoying another fine day through three holes.

The Englishman, who starred on Thursday, went birdie-eagle-birdie to start off.

Dustin Johnson began with a birdie at the first, but Rory McIlroy carded an opening bogey at the same hole, with both men on four under in a tie for 17th.