×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Woods tells buggy buddy Daly: 'I walked with a broken leg'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    14 May 2019, 21:54 IST
JohnDaly - cropped
John Daly in his golf buggy

Tiger Woods made light of the news John Daly will be allowed to use a golf cart at the PGA Championship – noting he has won a major in worse condition.

Daly, 53, successfully applied to be able to use a cart this week at Bethpage Black as he continues to suffer with arthritis in his knee following a number of surgeries.

"My knee is screwed," he said, as quoted by the New York Post . "I had the meniscus cut out. I have osteoarthritis so bad… I can walk up a hill. I just can't walk down one."

The decision has not been met with a mixed response and Masters champion Woods took it as an opportunity to recall his 2008 U.S. Open victory, where he incredibly prevailed in an 18-hole play-off against Rocco Mediate despite being hindered by knee ligament damage and a fractured leg.

"As far as J.D. taking a cart, well, I walked with a broken leg, so…" he said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Six-time major winner Nick Faldo was among the dissenting voices around 1000-1 shot Daly.

"Personally I think walking is a physical part of being a professional golfer," he said, as quoted by the Post. "The physical element of walking and being able to do that. I'd keep it as simple as that."

Advertisement
Greatness like no other - Serena, Nicklaus praise inspirational Woods
RELATED STORY
Column: Woods, Mickelson still going strong
RELATED STORY
Woods grouped with Molinari and Koepka at US PGA Championship
RELATED STORY
I'm right there with where I need to be - Woods happy with Masters preparation
RELATED STORY
A new country, big excitement in Mexico over Tiger Woods
RELATED STORY
Woods happy to be part of winning narrative once again
RELATED STORY
Woods beats Wise 3-and-1 despite shaky round
RELATED STORY
Woods short on advice for Thomas ahead of Masters
RELATED STORY
Simply the best - rejuvenated Woods shows he is sport's biggest star
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods withdraws from Palmer with neck strain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us