Zach Johnson gets away with bizarre accidental hit at Masters

News
6   //    13 Apr 2019, 01:02 IST
Zach Johnson - cropped
Zach Johnson at the Masters

Zach Johnson caught the eye in bizarre circumstances on day two of the Masters, as he mistakenly hit the ball with a practice swing.

The 2007 champion at Augusta, Johnson inadvertently made contact with the ball as he looked to swing inside its line on the 13th tee.

His ball cannoned off the tee marker and a few yards in front of him, but thankfully the incident did not lead to a penalty.

The United States Golf Association explained why via Twitter, posting: "Regarding Zach Johnson hitting the ball on a practice swing at #themasters, since he had no intention of striking the ball, he has not made a stroke.

"On the teeing area, there is no penalty and the player simply re-tees because the ball is not yet in play."

To make things more amusing, Johnson went on to birdie the hole after his mishap.

