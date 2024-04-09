5 best Progen cars in GTA Online in 2024

Picking out the best Progen cars in GTA Online can be a little tricky because the company only has a couple of vehicles under its belt. There are only a total of seven Progen cars that you can purchase in the game and there aren't that many differences between each of them. This causes a lot of confusion for players, especially newbies who don't have much knowledge about the game.

Since the company is based on the real-life McLaren Automotive, most players like to own at least one of the best Progen cars in GTA Online. While some only do this to fill their garage, others like the design and performance of these vehicles.

So, this article will list some of the best Progen cars that you can purchase and own in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Emerus, T20, and 3 other best Progen cars in GTA Online that you should own in 2024

1) Emerus

The Emerus is one of the best Progen cars in GTA Online and was added to the game back in 2019 with the Diamond Casino and Resort update. This Supercar in the online multiplayer mode is designed after the real-life McLaren Senna giving it a sleek and amazing look.

On top of its great design, the Emerus is also capable of reaching a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h) which is another reason behind its popularity. While the car does cost a whopping, $2,750,000, the price is worth it for the top-notch speed and performance that it delivers.

2) Itali GTB Custom

Itali GTB Custom is a great car in the game (Image via BolbiiS/GTA WIki)

Another one of the best Progen cars in GTA Online is the Itali GTB Custom. While its base variant, the Itali GTB, is already quite a cool vehicle, getting it converted at Benny's Original Motor Works makes it a much better Supercar in the game.

While the overall cost of purchasing the base version plus the conversion reaches $1,684,000, it is not too much considering the power and performance that the car offers. Itali GTB Custom can reach a top speed of 127.00 mph (204.39 km/h) rather easily without using any special modifications like the HSW performance upgrade making it a great option. Its design is based on the real-life McLaren 570S/650S/P14 and Trion Nemesis.

3) T20

The T20 is one of the best Progen cars in GTA Online (Image via BolbiiS/GTA Wiki)

The T20 can easily be considered one of the best Progen cars in GTA Online simply because of its design and performance. This hybrid-electric SUpercar in the game has great looks derived from the real-life McLaren P1, Tushek T600, and Falcon F7.

On the performance side, while the Progen T20 might not be the fastest car in the game, it can still touch 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h). On top of that, it is one of the best accelerating cars in GTA Online which is quite amazing considering the vehicle costs $2,200,000.

However, this price tag is worth it because the car is capable of delivering the performance without sacrificing the looks.

4) Tyrus

While most players might not name Tyrus as one of the best Progen cars in GTA Online, it is still a great option for anyone with spare cash. The car only has a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and doesn't sport excellent acceleration, but it compensates for these disadvantages with its handling and braking.

Progen Tyrus can stay on the road even when tackling tight corners once you get the hang of its controls. This makes it amazing for normal cruising around the town. Since you can no longer purchase it normally from the stores, you will need to wait for it to appear in one of the GTA Online weekly update rotations and grab it at a discount since it used to cost $2,550,000. Its design is based on the real-life McLaren F1 GTR Longtail, Saleen S7, and Mosler MT900R.

5) GP1

GP1 is yet another car that might not be considered one of the best Progen cars in GTA Online by many but constantly delivers decent performance considering it only costs $1,260,000. Now that it can no longer be purchased through the stores and only appears in weekly updates, you can grab it at a discount which would be worth its price.

This Supercar in the game is capable of reaching a top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) but has a slightly rough handling. This means it will take you some time and a lot of practice to get used to the controls as the car tends to understeer around the corners. Apart from that, it sticks to the road and doesn't slide off too often which makes it a great vehicle for beginners in GTA Online. Its design is based on the real-life McLaren F1.

