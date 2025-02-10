5 best things to buy in the GTA Online weekly update (February 10-13, 2025)

There’s a new GTA Online weekly update event currently live in Los Santos. These updates offer a great opportunity to try something new. Rockstar Games even offers exciting discounts on select items during these events, making it the best time to buy and collect new stuff in the game. Likewise, there will be select items that players can claim at up to 50% discount till 2:00 am PT on February 13, 2025.

This article will help one make the best investment by sharing the five best things that players can buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinion and analysis.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Compact EMP Launcher, Dinka Jester RR, and more (February 10-13, 2025)

1) Compact EMP Launcher

Weapons play a vital role in Grand Theft Auto Online. Not only do they help players survive the chaotic world of Los Santos, but they also help complete missions and heists. The Compact EMP Launcher is one such weapon powerful enough to handle even the toughest of situations.

Based seemingly on the real-life M320, the weapon has the following stats:

Damage: 95/100

95/100 Fire Rate: 10/100

10/100 Accuracy: 15/100

15/100 Range: 55/100

55/100 Clip Size: 20/100

The single-shot weapon fires grenades that bounce off of surfaces and can detonate after a second. However, if one aims it at other players or vehicles, the grenades will detonate on impact, making it a pretty lethal weapon to own in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Gamers can acquire it from the Gun Van for a 30% discounted price of $3,67,500.

2) Enus Cognoscenti

A picture of Enus Cognoscenti (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

The new GTA Online weekly update has brought the Enus Cognoscenti back into the limelight. The four-seater saloon was added to the game almost 10 years ago as part of the Executives and Other Criminals DLC. What makes it stand out from the rest is its luxury design seemingly based on the real-life Maybach 62.

Being a sedan, the Cognoscenti performs exceptionally well and can reach a top speed of 110.50 mph (177.83 km/h). The best part about this vehicle is its excellent crash deformation, allowing it to absorb a lot of damage with ease.

Players can buy the Enus Cognoscenti from Legendary Motorsport for a 50% discounted price of $127,000.

3) JoBuilt Mammatus

Not everyone likes to navigate through the traffic of Los Santos. Some prefer to fly through the skies and reach their destination without any hassle. That’s where the JoBuilt Mammatus comes in handy. It is a single-engine general aviation plane seemingly based on the Cessna 172 Skyhawk.

Powered by a single-piston engine, the aircraft can go up to a maximum speed of 132.25 mph (212.84 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:56.721. Its low turbulence and stable flight characteristics make it one of the best planes for beginners.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab it for a 50% discounted price of $150,000 from Elitás Travel.

4) Dinka Jester RR

A picture of Dinka Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another car featured in the current GTA Online weekly update is the Dinka Jester RR, a three-door liftback couple inspired by the real-life fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra. Rockstar added it in 2021 with the popular Los Santos Tuners DLC update.

Apart from a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h), the Jester RR possesses a quick steering response. The fact that players can install Drift Tuning upgrades on it and participate in Drift Races makes it one of the best vehicles to buy this week.

The Jester RR is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $1,379,000-$1,034,250.

5) Fathom FR36

Lastly, there’s another vehicle that players should check out in the latest GTA Online weekly update — the Fathom FR36. Debuting in 2023 with The Chop Shop DLC, the two-seater coupe seemingly took design inspiration from the real-life third-generation Infiniti G35 (V35) coupé.

According to Broughy1322, the FR36 can go up to a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.214. Like the Jester RR, it is also compatible with Drift Tuning Upgrades. The decent on-road performance, classic 2000s design, and drift capabilities make it one of the best coupes that one can buy in the game today.

The FR36 can be acquired from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $1,127,000.

As always, choosing new things to buy depends solely on one’s preferences and needs. Still, the options mentioned above are some of the best ones to try until the next GTA Online weekly update.

