5 brand new things arriving in the next GTA Online weekly update

Rockstar Games usually drops a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday, and its bonuses, discounts, etc. last a week. However, the latest weekly update as of this writing, which came out on February 27, 2025, is a much shorter one, only lasting through March 3. Nevertheless, a new update will go live on March 4.

This update will, notably, introduce a bunch of new things to the title. In this article, we will take a look at five brand new additions coming in the next GTA Online weekly update.

Note - Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

A likely Chevrolet Corvette C6-inspired car and other new things coming in the next GTA Online weekly update

1) A new business

Mckenzie Field Hangar (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next update, titled GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again, will add yet another business to the title. This will be an arms-trafficking business, based out of the McKenzie Field Hangar in Grapeseed, Blaine County, and will be used to launch a new series of missions.

Some players may remember that Trevor Philips can buy the McKenzie Field Hangar in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. It now seems to become a purchasable property in the multiplayer too.

2) A gunship possibly resembling the Lockheed AC-130

A brand new gunship is coming with the next GTA Online update on March 4 named Eberhard Titan 250 D. Its looks, as shared by reputed Rockstar Games data miners, resemble the Lockheed AC-130 aircraft.

Nothing has been revealed about this plane officially yet, but data miners suggest that could be weaponized, have a Rocket Boost, and allow up to 16 players inside. Furthermore, Titan 250 D might be priced at $4,870,000 (with a $3,652,500 Trade Price) on Warstock Cache and Carry.

3) A car likely inspired by Chevrolet Corvette C6

GTA Online features quite a few cars that are seemingly based on various Chevrolet Corvette models. Their names carry the Coquette branding in the game, and it looks like the next weekly update will make an addition to this family.

Invetero Coquette D5 is set to debut with Oscar Guzman Flies Again. Based on the information revealed by data miners, its design could likely be inspired by the Chevrolet Corvette C6, and it might cost $1,730,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

4) A helicopter likely based on the CH-53K King Stallion

A helicopter was mentioned in Rockstar's Newswire post about the upcoming update as well, named Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule. According to information revealed by data miners, it too could have space for 16 players.

The chopper's design seems to be based on the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter from real-life. Additionally, it might cost $2,345,000 with a $1,758,750 Trade Price upon release.

5) A single-seater plane

Oscar Guzman Flies Again official cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

Along with the Eberhard Titan 250 D, Rockstar Games will add the Western Duster 300-H with the next GTA Online update. This is a single-seater plane, according to information revealed by data miners from Agents of Sabotage DLC's files.

Its design appears to br based on the Air Tractor AT-802, and it might be weaponized as well. As for pricing, data miners suggest that Duster 300-H could cost $1,020,000 on Elitas Travel with a $765,000 Trade Price. If that turns out to be correct, then it would be a pocket-friendly option for players in terms of aircraft.

Besides Oscar Guzman Flies Again, the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC will launch on March 4, 2025.

