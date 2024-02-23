5 facts about Zion Classic of GTA Online worth knowing

The Ubermacht Zion Classic is truly a vintage car in GTA Online, added in September 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update. Rockstar Games categorized it as a sports classics car. Although the looks of the Zion Classic have many similarities with its Ubermacht Sentinel counterpart.

There is no doubt that veteran players have been driving this car for years. However, new players may not be aware of its existence due to some recent gameplay changes. This article lists five interesting facts about the Ubermacht Zion Classic.

5 noteworthy things about the GTA Online Zion Classic in 2024

1) It is a removed car

Despite the Ubermacht Zion Classic having a decent fan following, Rockstar Games removed it from the in-game stores in June 2023 after the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. This means no players can buy a new copy of the car through official sources.

That said, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games has temporarily brought back the Zion Classic to the stores. As of this writing, it is available at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom and the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website at a 30% discount (original price $812,000).

2) It has three siblings

Rockstar Games offers three Zion series vehicles in GTA 5 Online: Ubermacht Zion, Ubermacht Zion Classic, and Ubermacht Zion Cabrio. The base model Zion and the Cabrio variant have been in the game since its release.

Even though the Ubermacht Zion Classic is the latest version among them, it is a removed car in GTA Online. While you can still acquire the other two from the streets, Rockstar Games won’t let you equip them with Trackers and Full Coverage Insurance.

3) Classy looks

The Ubermacht Zion Classic is inspired by the real-life first-generation (E24) BMW M6. It has a flat and boxy design, very similar to vintage cars. The nose of the vehicle is slightly outward, giving it a unique look. The quadruple headlights, front bumper, and grille give the car a sporty aesthetic.

Despite its boxy design, the Ubermacht Zion Classic is aerodynamic. It has a long hood and a short trunk, with the two-seater cabin in the middle. The standard ground clearance of the vehicle is very low compared to some other cars in this category. It is one of the best cars to drive in Los Santos with style.

4) Ultimate customizations

Although the Ubermacht Zion Classic is a boxy-looking car, Rockstar Games offers some great customizations that can completely alter its looks. GTA Online players can take it to any Los Santos Customs garage and choose from 12 bumpers, four chassis, three fenders, three headlight models, nine hoods, 11 liveries, nine spoilers, and many other customization options.

There is no second opinion that the Zion Classic is one of the best customizable cars in GTA 5 Online in 2024. You can also equip it with low-grip tires and lowered suspension from the Los Santos Car Meet garage.

5) Race-tuned performance

The customizations available for the Ubermacht Zion Classic not only change its appearance but also improve its performance output. The base model of the car can run at a top speed of 92.58 mph or 149.00 km/h. However, a fully upgraded Zion Classic can reach up to 113.75 mph or 183.06 km/h.

Moreover, if you are an expert driver, you can finish a race in 1:07.768 minutes. This makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online races. Keep in mind that the performance output depends on the applied upgrades.

