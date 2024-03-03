5 GTA Online cars that are often overlooked

GTA Online features a wide selection of vehicles, with certain ones being more popular than the rest. This results in players buying the few relevant ones that attract more attention and overlooking the others. However, there are several cars that don't get the recognition they deserve.

While there can only be a few cars that dominate the charts in terms of speed or weaponry, there are many others that justify their price with their looks, performance, and overall features. With that in mind, here are some of the most underrated GTA Online cars that deserve some love and recognition. There's something here for every car lover.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five most underrated GTA Online cars in 2024

1) Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Tuners are among the coolest-looking GTA Online cars, yet the Penumbra FF is often overlooked. This is because the car is included in the Sports category and was released alongside the underwhelming Los Santos Summer Special update. The vehicle is based on the 2nd gen Mitsubishi Eclipse.

There are only three Maibatsu cars in the game, and two of those are Penumbras. The FF variant is vastly improved over the original, with higher speed and better acceleration. It's also an AWD vehicle, which, coupled with its superb handling, makes the car extremely responsive.

The Penumbra FF also has some decent customization options, with two liveries inspired by the Fast and Furious movies. You can buy this car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just $1,380,000, which makes its price similar to that of many other Tuners in GTA Online.

2) Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

The Sentinel Classic Widebody is one of those GTA Online cars that simply doesn't get the attention it deserves. It's an excellent redesign of the BMW M3 (E30), based on several custom cars that have widebody kits. It's obviously an improved variant of the regular Sentinel Classic in terms of performance, and despite being a retro vehicle, it can hold its own against many modern sports cars.

The Sentinel Classic Widebody can also be used for drifting, and it comes with decent, responsive handling. However, it's a shame that it can't be used for the GTA Online Drift Races. To acquire this car, you'll need to buy a Sentinel Classic for $650,000 from Southern SA Super Autos and convert it at Benny's for $700,000.

3) Ocelot Ardent

The Ocelot Ardent is another retro GTA Online car that often gets overlooked despite its uniqueness. It's based on the Lotus Esprit Sport 300, and there are very few Lotus-inspired cars in the game. The Ardent may not be the fastest car in the game, but it's one of the fastest in its category (Sports Classics) and boasts incredible handling.

On top of this, the Ardent comes fitted with two front-facing machine guns. It also has a unique interior created specifically for it, although this might look similar to some other Sports Classics cars. The Ardent is also quite cheap for a Warstock Cache & Carry vehicle, as it can be bought for just $1,150,000.

4) Dewbauchee Vagner

The Dewbauchee Vagner is one of the fastest Supers in GTA Online in terms of speed and lap times. In fact, it's the fastest car under $2 million, and it manages to beat cars that are priced much higher than it. Despite this, it's often overlooked in favor of newer cars that don't have such a decent price-to-performance ratio.

There's a reason why the Vagner looks so unique: it's based on the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar. You can get it for just $1,535,000 from Legendary Motorsport. If you're looking for performance on a budget, you won't get anything better than the Vagner. This car is definitely one of those things you should collect before GTA Online's Cluckin Bell Farm Raid comes out.

5) Ubermacht Zion Classic

The Zion Classic is another retro Ubermacht car that manages to get full marks in the aesthetics department. It has some cool customization options that are to be expected from a Sports Classics vehicle, including retro racecar liveries.

You can also fit it with dragster engines if you're into that. The vehicle itself is based on the 1st gen BMW M6 (E24), which is why it might have some similarities with the Sentinel Classic.

It also delivers a performance similar to that of the Sentinel Classic and its widebody variant, as all three cars have a tendency to drift pretty easily. The Zion Classic was available from Southern SA Super Autos for a mere $812,000. Unfortunately, Rockstar removed it from GTA Online, so you'll have to keep watching out for when it gets displayed at one of the showrooms again.

