5 things to collect before GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

GTA Online is set to receive more new content in the form of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid on March 7, 2024. Along with some fresh missions involving a cartel operating out of the Cluckin Bell Factory in Paleto Bay, as well as character Vincent Effenburger, Rockstar Games will add new vehicles like the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor and more in the near future.

However, since there are still a few days left before the much anticipated Farm Raid releases, players can add a few things to their collection to prepare for the upcoming quest. So, let's look at five things to collect in GTA Online before the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Ocelot Virtue and 4 other things to collect before GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

1) Homing Launcher

The Homing Launcher is a guided missile launcher. It features a lock-on system, which makes targeting moving vehicles fairly easy. Most unarmored vehicles blow up in a single hit. However, there are a few, especially those equipped with Armor Plating, that can survive multiple attacks.

Nevertheless, it should be of great use in the upcoming raid as players face off against a new cartel. Those interested in the Homing Launcher can get it from any Ammu-Nation outlet in Los Santos or Blaine County for just $75,000.

2) Agency vehicle workshop

One of the vehicles in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer was the Canis Terminus. Data miners report that this Off-Road car could be an Imani Tech vehicle. These rides can equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit.

However, Imani Tech upgrades can only be installed in a Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop. Players can purchase an Agency from Dynasty 8 Executive and equip it with the vehicle workshop upgrade for an additional cost.

This business also features the VIP Contract, which pays $1,000,000. Grinding it can help you get rich and afford some of the new vehicles coming with the Farm Raid.

3) Ocelot Virtue

Speaking of Imani Tech vehicles, Ocelot Virtue is one of the best in this category. It is a stylish Super Car based on the Lotus Evija and moves really quickly. Virtue can also be fitted with Armor Plating from the Agency's vehicle workshop to make it explosive-resistant to a great degree.

Hence, this car might be a great asset in the Cluckin Bell Farm raid missions. Notably, the Ocelot Virtue can be collected for free by completing all The First Dose and The Last Dose DLC missions.

4) Service Carbine

Based on what the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer showcased, we can expect its missions to be action-packed. Therefore, players will likely require a powerful weapon in their arsenal, and the Service Carbine is a pretty good choice in this regard.

It has a decent firing rate but deals a good amount of damage, taking relatively less time to neutralize enemies. The best thing about it is that it can be collected for free by acquiring five weapon parts from randomly spawning GTA Online Service Carbine locations. Doing so also rewards a decent amount of money.

5) Pegassi Oppressor MK II

The Pegassi Oppressor MK II is one of the most hated vehicles in GTA Online. It is a futuristic weaponized flying motorcycle that many don't want to see return in GTA 6. However, since it is present in this game, players should take advantage of its abilities.

The fact that the Oppressor MK II can fly and hover makes it great for traveling, and the Homing Missiles provide an offensive measure. This combination renders it an excellent choice for grinding missions. Hence, it could help in quickly finishing certain Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions.

That said, it should be noted that the Oppressor MK II costs a whopping $8,000,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry with a $6,000,000 Trade Price.

Check out more GTA content from Sportskeeda:

Event week details II Podium and Prize Ride II Land Race bonuses II Ocelot Virtue II Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles II Rockstar ends WFH II Best Imani Tech cars II GTA 6 development II Cluckin Bell Farm Raid release II New heist details

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Can you afford the Pegassi Oppressor MK II? Yes No 0 votes