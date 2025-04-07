5 GTA Online hacks that most players might not know about

Some GTA Online hacks can prove to be very useful. It should be noted that the word "hacks" here means tips that the game doesn't outright tell you. Although playing without them isn't any less fun, using them can make things a lot more convenient. This multiplayer game by Rockstar has been out for 11 years now, and several of its aspects have already been widely discussed in the community.

However, there still could be a couple of things players may not be aware of. Let's take a look at five GTA Online hacks that you might not know about.

Daily Challenge bonus and 4 other GTA Online hacks that most players might not know about

1) Cycle through all possible Stash House safe codes

The Stash House is one of the many daily activities in GTA Online. It involves infiltrating a gang hideout, killing all inhabitants, and looting their safe. You need a code to unlock this safe, which is written on a yellow note and hidden somewhere inside the Stash House.

Finding it can sometimes be difficult. For those struggling with this, here is a list of all possible Stash House safe codes:

01-23-45

28-11-97

77-79-73

28-03-98

73-27-38

72-68-83

05-02-91

24-10-81

02-12-87

44-23-37

Cycle through these codes in the safe locker mechanism, and one will unlock it.

2) Spawn your vehicle as close as possible by pointing the camera downward

Use this camera angle when requesting a vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Requested GTA Online vehicles can often spawn really far away from your location, which is one of the most frustrating things about this game. Luckily, there is a way to tackle this issue to a great extent.

Before you request a vehicle from the Mechanic over the phone or from the Interaction Menu, point the camera to the ground. Doing so won't bring the vehicle right next to you, but it will make it spawn as close as possible.

3) Continuously beat Daily Challenges for decent payouts

GTA Online Daily Challenges in the Interaction Menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games assigns three Daily Challenges in Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, and completing all of them pays $30,000. This is not a lot of money in the context of this title, which is why not many players seem interested in them.

That being said, a $150,000 and 20,000 RP bonus is awarded for completing them all for a week (seven days in a row). Furthermore, continue beating all Daily Challenges for 28 days in a row, and you will be given a $750,000 and 50,000 RP bonus. In short, this is a neat way of earning extra cash.

4) You don't need to bring the Bounty Hunting van everywhere during bounty missions

Here's a look at the Bounty Hunting van (Image via Rockstar Games)

June 2024's Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC introduced a bounty-hunting business in GTA Online. It doesn't pay a lot, but its missions are a little refreshing and can be fun.

Starting a bounty-hunting mission will spawn players next to the business' Bounty Hunting van, which, as one would expect, is quite slow. However, it doesn't need to be used at all times. You can travel to the target's location in any vehicle and apprehend them. The van will then spawn at that location, letting you take the target back in it.

5) It's possible to avoid daily charges

Daily charge increases as you buy more properties (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players are required to pay a daily charge for their Mechanic, as well as for all of their owned properties. Naturally, this amount increases as you buy more properties. The fee is still relatively low, but there is a way to avoid paying it altogether if you want.

This fee is charged every 48 minutes, which accounts for 24 hours in GTA Online. To avoid paying it, simply change your session before spending 48 minutes in it.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More