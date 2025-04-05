GTA Online has undoubtedly been one of the top multiplayer games of the last 10 years. Despite there being no content updates for Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode since release, the constant free DLCs released for its multiplayer have kept the sales going strong, which have now surpassed a whopping 210 million units. Overall, the game can still be fun, especially for new players. But for others, things have become much less exciting of late.

In this article, we will take a close look at five reasons why GTA Online seems to have lost its spark.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons why GTA Online has lost its spark

1) It has overstayed its welcome

Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer are on course to turn 12 years old later this year, which will be a significant milestone. That said, GTA Online seems to have overstayed its welcome. Comments under Rockstar Games' social media posts about it are mostly about Grand Theft Auto 6, with many stating that they no longer care about the multiplayer.

On the face of it, the game still looks to be doing well, but 12 years is a really long time, and anything, no matter how good, can eventually start feeling a little stale.

2) Updates have become smaller

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again official cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given that Fall 2025 is the release window for GTA 6, Rockstar may be prioritizing Grand Theft Auto Online (a decade-old game) relatively less now. This might be the reason why most of its recent DLCs, such as Oscar Guzman Flies Again, Agents of Sabotage, and Bottom Dollar Bounties, have felt much smaller in scale compared to those from its initial few years.

While this would be understandable, it has still contributed to GTA Online losing its spark.

3) Barely any innovation

There has barely been any innovation in the missions that have been added over the years, and more so in the recent DLCs. The added content does feel enjoyable at first, but it can quickly become boring because of the repetitive gameplay loop.

Players are basically doing the same things they have done before at a different character's request, at a different location, and after buying a different business. The Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions did feel a bit fresh, thanks to all of the aircraft-based action, but it was not exactly innovative or even something that could keep players hooked on a daily basis.

4) The gameplay has become more solo-focused

Many players now prefer grinding GTA Online solo (Image via Rockstar Games)

Though multiplayer on the surface, GTA Online has become a solo game nowadays. Hackers, modders, and griefers in public sessions are to blame for this the most.

Players now prefer playing alone in Invite-Only sessions, which keeps them safe from any interference. However, the lack of community interaction has cost the game its charm, and the absence of a cohesive storyline prevents it from being as good as a proper single-player title.

5) Not much to look forward to

As of this writing, April 2025, GTA 6's release is some months away, and once the sequel arrives, most of the attention, both from the developer and players, will very likely go to it.

Support for GTA Online might even dwindle eventually, and with the already smaller content updates, its future does not seem as exciting at the moment as it once used to. As a result, one may not feel as enthusiastic about the multiplayer, with not much to look forward to.

