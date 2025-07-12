6 best guns in GTA 5 Online for completing missions

Players are often on the lookout for the best guns in GTA 5 Online. This is generally either for completing missions or just keeping oneself safe from dangerous NPCs and players around Los Santos and Blaine County. Luckily, Rockstar Games has provided plenty of options to arm yourself with in the multiplayer. In fact, you can have some of the best weapons if you are willing to make a couple of hefty investments.

Ad

For those interested, here are six of the very best guns in GTA 5 Online for completing missions.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Tactical SMG and 5 other best guns in GTA 5 Online for completing missions

1) Best Assault Rifle in GTA 5 Online - El Strickler Military Rifle

Best guns in GTA 5 Online: El Strickler Military Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The El Strickler Military Rifle is one of the best guns in GTA 5 Online to have been added in recent times. It has all the qualities that make up for an ideal Assault Rifle, such as high damage, good firing rate, less bullet spread, and an impressive lock-on range.

Ad

Trending

All things combined, the El Strickler Military Rifle should make dealing with enemy NPCs in missions a breeze. It is available occasionally in the Gun Van, having a standard price tag of $695,000, and that too only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the title. The Service Carbine, which can be obtained for free, is a good alternative on other platforms.

2) Best Sniper Rifle in GTA 5 Online - Heavy Sniper MK II

Ad

Heavy Sniper MK II (Image via Rockstar Games)

For those who prefer dealing with their enemies in missions from a distance, the Heavy Sniper MK II is the perfect choice. It can be obtained by first getting the Heavy Sniper for $38,150 and then upgrading it to the MK II variant at a Weapon Workshop for an additional $165,375.

Ad

While high damage, range, and accuracy are among its best assets, this gun can also be equipped with Incendiary Rounds, Armor Piercing Rounds, Full Metal Jacket Rounds, or Explosive Rounds. Its standard scope can be replaced with an Advanced, Thermal, or Night Vision scope.

Check out: Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online

3) Best SMG in GTA 5 Online - Tactical SMG

Best guns in GTA 5 Online: Tactical SMG (Image via Rockstar Games)

Next up on the list of best guns in GTA 5 Online for completing missions is the Tactical SMG. It is a relatively compact weapon with a really quick firing rate, decent range (standard for SMGs), as well as high damage for its class.

Ad

It can be equipped with a suppressor, if you prefer stealth in missions, and even a scope for better accuracy. The Tactical SMG is a fine choice for drive-bys, too, and can be bought in the Gun Van only, whenever available (standard price $325,000).

4) Best pistol in GTA 5 Online - AP Pistol

AP Pistol (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The best pistol in GTA 5 Online is the AP Pistol. It is pretty much like the Tactical SMG, only in the form of a pistol. This is an automatic handgun with a quick firing rate, decent range, and accuracy.

Ad

It's also considered one of the best guns in GTA 5 Online for drive-bys. Those interested can get an AP Pistol from Ammu-Nation for just $5,000, which is pocket change in this game.

5) Best Shotgun in GTA 5 Online - Assault Shotgun

Best guns in GTA 5 Online: Assault Shotgun (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Shotguns are a great tool for close-quarters combat, so you should have one in your arsenal to be ready for any GTA 5 Online missions with this element. The best option in this category is perhaps the Assault Shotgun, which can be bought for just $10,000 from Ammu-Nation.

Ad

In addition to dealing high damage per shot up close, it has a great firing rate, which isn't common in shotguns. Coupled with that, the gun comes with a good magazine capacity, which cuts down on constant reloads.

6) Best special weapon in GTA 5 Online - Railgun

The Railgun (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides realistic weapons, GTA 5 Online also boasts some futuristic firearms like the Widowmaker and the Up-N-Atomizer. For our list of the best guns in GTA 5 Online, we have chosen the Railgun.

Ad

It works like a shotgun, only one that shoots explosive projectiles. They can kill enemies in a single shot, and even destroy unarmored vehicles with ease. Needless to say, it's a must-have for missions. That said, the Railgun is, yet again, available occasionally in the Gun Van and has a standard price tag of $730,000.

Check out other related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More