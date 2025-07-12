6 best guns in GTA 5 Online for completing missions

Players are often on the lookout for the best guns in GTA 5 Online. This is generally either for completing missions or just keeping oneself safe from dangerous NPCs and players around Los Santos and Blaine County. Luckily, Rockstar Games has provided plenty of options to arm yourself with in the multiplayer. In fact, you can have some of the best weapons if you are willing to make a couple of hefty investments.
For those interested, here are six of the very best guns in GTA 5 Online for completing missions.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Tactical SMG and 5 other best guns in GTA 5 Online for completing missions
1) Best Assault Rifle in GTA 5 Online - El Strickler Military Rifle
The El Strickler Military Rifle is one of the best guns in GTA 5 Online to have been added in recent times. It has all the qualities that make up for an ideal Assault Rifle, such as high damage, good firing rate, less bullet spread, and an impressive lock-on range.
All things combined, the El Strickler Military Rifle should make dealing with enemy NPCs in missions a breeze. It is available occasionally in the Gun Van, having a standard price tag of $695,000, and that too only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the title. The Service Carbine, which can be obtained for free, is a good alternative on other platforms.
2) Best Sniper Rifle in GTA 5 Online - Heavy Sniper MK II
For those who prefer dealing with their enemies in missions from a distance, the Heavy Sniper MK II is the perfect choice. It can be obtained by first getting the Heavy Sniper for $38,150 and then upgrading it to the MK II variant at a Weapon Workshop for an additional $165,375.
While high damage, range, and accuracy are among its best assets, this gun can also be equipped with Incendiary Rounds, Armor Piercing Rounds, Full Metal Jacket Rounds, or Explosive Rounds. Its standard scope can be replaced with an Advanced, Thermal, or Night Vision scope.
Check out: Money Laundering missions in GTA 5 Online
3) Best SMG in GTA 5 Online - Tactical SMG
Next up on the list of best guns in GTA 5 Online for completing missions is the Tactical SMG. It is a relatively compact weapon with a really quick firing rate, decent range (standard for SMGs), as well as high damage for its class.
It can be equipped with a suppressor, if you prefer stealth in missions, and even a scope for better accuracy. The Tactical SMG is a fine choice for drive-bys, too, and can be bought in the Gun Van only, whenever available (standard price $325,000).
4) Best pistol in GTA 5 Online - AP Pistol
The best pistol in GTA 5 Online is the AP Pistol. It is pretty much like the Tactical SMG, only in the form of a pistol. This is an automatic handgun with a quick firing rate, decent range, and accuracy.
It's also considered one of the best guns in GTA 5 Online for drive-bys. Those interested can get an AP Pistol from Ammu-Nation for just $5,000, which is pocket change in this game.
5) Best Shotgun in GTA 5 Online - Assault Shotgun
Shotguns are a great tool for close-quarters combat, so you should have one in your arsenal to be ready for any GTA 5 Online missions with this element. The best option in this category is perhaps the Assault Shotgun, which can be bought for just $10,000 from Ammu-Nation.
In addition to dealing high damage per shot up close, it has a great firing rate, which isn't common in shotguns. Coupled with that, the gun comes with a good magazine capacity, which cuts down on constant reloads.
6) Best special weapon in GTA 5 Online - Railgun
Besides realistic weapons, GTA 5 Online also boasts some futuristic firearms like the Widowmaker and the Up-N-Atomizer. For our list of the best guns in GTA 5 Online, we have chosen the Railgun.
It works like a shotgun, only one that shoots explosive projectiles. They can kill enemies in a single shot, and even destroy unarmored vehicles with ease. Needless to say, it's a must-have for missions. That said, the Railgun is, yet again, available occasionally in the Gun Van and has a standard price tag of $730,000.
