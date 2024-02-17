50 facts about GTA Online that you might not know about

GTA Online is Rockstar's live-service multiplayer game that has been active for over a decade, and there are countless facts players may not know about it. These include some tricks, glitches, interesting facts on how the game works, Easter eggs, or simply some lesser-known information about the game.

Here's a massive compendium of 50 such facts that many players may not be aware of unless they have hundreds of hours in-game and have been playing for a long time. Many of the tricks and glitches mentioned here are working in the game as of writing this article.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

50 lesser-known facts about GTA Online

1) You can climb steep cliffs by holding down the sights in a weapon.

2) Motorcycles in GTA Online can climb walls up to a few meters.

3) Impounded vehicles can be retrieved faster by calling the Assistant from the phone, which will only cost you $1,000.

4) Your character can take cover from bullets while driving simply by pressing X (on PC), Y (on Xbox), and R1 (on PlayStation).

5) You can remove the wanted level by calling Yohan and requesting a Nightclub goods source mission.

6) There are several glitches in GTA Online that don't result in a ban. These can give you an edge, make gameplay easier, or allow you to do some fun things.

7) Being a Casino VIP grants players access to the fast travel option, which can be accessed via the Penthouse, the Casino itself, or by calling Tom Connors.

8) On the PC version of the game, you can press F8 to drop the ammo of whatever gun your character is holding.

9) Players can fast travel to their CEO Office by calling their Assistant, requesting a luxury helicopter, and selecting the quick travel option when inside.

10) When carjacking, it's faster to shoot out a car window instead of waiting for the window-breaking animation to complete.

11) Completing all of the Doomsday Heist missions makes Lester's service for clearing the player's wanted level completely free.

12) Rockstar only added Sprunk as a snack after the eCola vs Sprunk Challenge in 2022.

13) The cheapest vehicle in the game, the BMX, is just $800, whereas the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is the most expensive, at $10,000,000.

14) The most expensive property in GTA Online is the Maze Bank Tower, at $4,000,000. Meanwhile, the cheapest property is the two-car garage at Unit 124, Popular St, which costs $25,000.

15) ATMs allow you to withdraw much more money than the mobile phone.

16) You can poison the guards' water supply when scouting the island of Cayo Perico to weaken them during the heist.

17) You can plant Sticky Bombs on El Rubio's helicopter during the Cayo Perico. When he comes chasing you and you trigger the explosions, he will fly away from the map.

18) Grand Theft Auto Online has seen 44 content updates over the years, with The Chop Shop DLC for GTA Online released in December 2023 being the latest.

19) You walk up the stairs faster when in first-person mode.

20) Holding the handbrake on the Oppressor Mk II actually makes it go faster than usual.

21) The F1 cars (Benefactor BR8, Progen PR4, Ocelot R88, and Declasse DR1) can be driven upside down inside tunnels thanks to their excessive downforce.

22) The voice actors for most of the Los Santos gang members are real gangsters.

23) The GTA Online protagonist will be kicked out of the Casino if they keep taking too many pictures.

24) You can evade law enforcement by hiding in bushes.

25) You can wear a mask, a pair of glasses, and a helmet at the same time by using the Telescope glitch in GTA Online.

26) Out of all vehicles equipped with rocket boosters, the Scramjet has the longest duration on the boost.

27) Players can reduce their wanted level by one star when changing their helmet or mask.

28) The Stun Gun can pop tires just like any other gun.

29) The Street Dealers are the only NPCs that are completely invincible.

30) The Bus and the Buckingham Miljet have the highest seating capacity, as both vehicles can seat 16 passengers, including the driver/pilot.

31) The electric Imani Tech vehicles have some of the toughest armor in GTA Online.

32) Installing the Patriot Tire Smoke on a car makes it impossible to customize at LS Customs.

33) GTA Online has 25 radio stations in total, with seven of them being added to the game as part of the content updates.

34) GTA Online services for the PS3 and Xbox 360 were shut down on December 16, 2021.

35) The Truffade Adder was the fastest car when the game was launched in 2013. At present, the fastest car in GTA Online is the Itali GTO Stinger TT with its HSW performance upgrade.

36) Every time a player is put in a Bad Sport lobby, the penalty time is increased. It starts with 2 days but will increase to 4, then 8, and so on.

37) The Loch Ness monster can be seen off the coast of Cayo Perico. It disappears when you get too close.

38) The fastest way to bring down a helicopter in GTA Online is to shoot the tail rotor.

39) If you're in an area where you're allowed to jog but not sprint, jogging and jumping make you much faster than simply jogging.

40) Grenade Launchers can be used in full auto mode by simply taking cover and tapping the fire button instead of aiming and firing.

41) Players can't take any open-top vehicles into a car wash.

42) Doing burnouts for too long will pop your tires, except when your tires are bulletproof.

43) As of 2024, GTA 5 has sold over 195 million copies worldwide across all platforms and formats.

44) GTA Online has its own battle royale mode called Motor Wars, which works similarly to most popular battle royale games.

45) Almost every phone contact can be deleted except for the Mechanic and Mors Mutual Insurance.

46) It's much faster to rank up in the Arena Wars by spinning the wheel instead of playing an Arena Wars game.

47) In the console version of the game, players can yell into their microphones while robbing a store to speed up the process.

48) To unlock the Epsilon Robes, tip the Nightclub restroom attendant 577 times.

49) To reach level 1,000, players will need 47,551,850 RP.

50) If you turn on the TV in one of your apartments, this will turn all TVs on across all your owned apartments.

