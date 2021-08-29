Full list of GTA 5 cheats for PS, PC and Xbox

Utilizing GTA 5 cheats is an amazing way to advance levels and acquire exclusive perks and special powers in the game.
Cheat codes are essentially a series of alphanumeric codes or keyboard combinations that can give gamers an edge over those who refrain from using them. GTA 5, being one of the most popular games out there, boasts a number of great cheats.
This article lists all GTA 5 cheats for PC, PS and Xbox.
All GTA 5 cheats
Drunk mode in GTA 5
- PS: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left
- Xbox: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
- PC: LIQUOR or Cell Phone: 1-999-547867
Fast swimming in GTA 5
- PS: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
- Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
- PC: GOTGILLS or Cell Phone: 1-999-46844557
Fast sprint in GTA 5
- PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
- Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
- PC: CATCHME or Cell Phone: 1-999-228-2463
GTA 5 Special Ability Cheat
Change Gravity
- PS: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
- Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
- PC: FLOATER or Cell Phone: 1-999-356-2837
Change Weather
- PS: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- PC: MAKEITRAIN or Cell Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246
Give Parachute
- PS: Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
- Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
- PC: SKYDIVE or Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3483
Invincibility
- PS: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
- Xbox: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
- PC: PAINKILLER or Cell Phone: 1-999-724-6545537
Lower Wanted Level
- PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- PC: LAWYERUP or Cell Phone: 1-999-529-93787
Max Health and Armor
- PS: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TURTLE or Cell Phone: 1-999-887-853
Raise Wanted Level
- PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- PC: FUGITIVE or Cell Phone: 1-999-384-48483
Recharge Special Ability
- PS: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
- Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
- PC: POWERUP or Cell Phone: 1-999-769-3787
Reduce Friction
- PS: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
- PC: SNOWDAY or Cell Phone: 1-999-766-9329
Skyfall:
- PS: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
- PC: SKYFALL or Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3255
Slow Motion in GTA 5
- PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
- Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB
- PC: SLOWMO or Cell: 1-999-756-966
Slow-Motion Aiming in GTA 5
- PS: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
- Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
- PC: DEADEYE or Cell Phone: 1-999-332-3393
Super Jump in GTA 5
- PS: L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X
- Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT
- PC: HOPTOIT or Cell Phone: 1-999-467-8648
GTA 5 Weapon Cheat Codes
Explosive Melee Attacks in GTA 5
- PS: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2
- Xbox: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
- PC: HOTHANDS or Cell Phone: 1-999-468-42637
Explosive Rounds in GTA 5
- PS: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
- PC: HIGHEX or Cell Phone: 1-999-444-439
Flame Rounds in GTA 5
- PS: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
- Xbox: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
- PC: INCENDIARY or Cell Phone: 1-999-4623-634279
Give Weapons and Ammo in GTA 5
- PS: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TOOLUP or Cell Phone: 1-999-866-587
GTA 5 Vehicle Cheat Codes
BMX Bike
- PS: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
- Xbox: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT
- PC: BANDIT or Cell Phone: 1-999-226-348
Buzzard Helicopter
- PS: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle
- Xbox: B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- PC: BUZZOFF or Cell Phone: 1-999-289-9633
Caddy Vehicle
- PS: O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X
- Xbox: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
- PC: HOLEIN1 or Cell Phone: 1-999-4653-461
Comet Vehicle
- PS: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- PC: COMET or Cell Phone: 1-999-266-38
Duster Plane
- PS: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1
- Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
- PC: FLYSPRAY or Cell: 1-999-359-77729
Garbage Truck Vehicle
- PS: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
- PC: TRASHED or Cell Phone: 1-999-872-7433
Maibatsu Sanches
- PS: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
- Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
- PC: OFFROAD or Cell Phone: 1-999-633-7623
Rapid GT Vehicle
- PS: R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2
- Xbox: RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
- PC: RAPIDGT or Cell: 1-999-727-4348
Shitzu PCJ 600
- PS: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
- PC: ROCKET or Cell Phone: 1-999-762-538
Stretch Limo Vehicle
- PS: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right
- Xbox: RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
- PC: VINEWOOD or Cell Phone: 1-999-846-39663
Stunt Plane
- PS: O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
- Xbox: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y
- PC: BARNSTORM or Cell Phone: 1-999-227-678-676
Dodo Airplane
- PS: Dial 1-999-398-4628
- Xbox: Dial 1-999-398-4628
- PC: EXTINCT or Cell Phone: 1-999-398-4628
Duke O’Death Car
- PS: Dial 1-999-332-84227
- Xbox: Dial 1-999-332-84227
- PC: DEATHCAR or Cell Phone: 1-999-332-84227
Kraken Sub
- PS: Dial 1-999-282-2537
- Xbox: Dial 1-999-282-2537
- PC: BUBBLES or Cell Phone: 1-999-282-2537