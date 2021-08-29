Full list of GTA 5 cheats for PS, PC and Xbox

Utilizing GTA 5 cheats is an amazing way to advance levels and acquire exclusive perks and special powers in the game.

Cheat codes are essentially a series of alphanumeric codes or keyboard combinations that can give gamers an edge over those who refrain from using them. GTA 5, being one of the most popular games out there, boasts a number of great cheats.

This article lists all GTA 5 cheats for PC, PS and Xbox.

All GTA 5 cheats

List of all GTA codes (Image via GTA 5)

Drunk mode in GTA 5

PS: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left

Xbox: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left

PC: LIQUOR or Cell Phone: 1-999-547867

Fast swimming in GTA 5

PS: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

PC: GOTGILLS or Cell Phone: 1-999-46844557

Fast sprint in GTA 5

PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

PC: CATCHME or Cell Phone: 1-999-228-2463

GTA 5 Special Ability Cheat

Change Gravity

PS: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

PC: FLOATER or Cell Phone: 1-999-356-2837

Change Weather

PS: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

PC: MAKEITRAIN or Cell Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246

Give Parachute

PS: Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

PC: SKYDIVE or Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3483

Invincibility

PS: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

PC: PAINKILLER or Cell Phone: 1-999-724-6545537

Lower Wanted Level

PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PC: LAWYERUP or Cell Phone: 1-999-529-93787

Max Health and Armor

PS: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TURTLE or Cell Phone: 1-999-887-853

Raise Wanted Level

PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

PC: FUGITIVE or Cell Phone: 1-999-384-48483

Recharge Special Ability

PS: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

PC: POWERUP or Cell Phone: 1-999-769-3787

Reduce Friction

PS: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

PC: SNOWDAY or Cell Phone: 1-999-766-9329

Skyfall:

PS: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

PC: SKYFALL or Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3255

Slow Motion in GTA 5

PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB

PC: SLOWMO or Cell: 1-999-756-966

Slow-Motion Aiming in GTA 5

PS: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

PC: DEADEYE or Cell Phone: 1-999-332-3393

Super Jump in GTA 5

PS: L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X

Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

PC: HOPTOIT or Cell Phone: 1-999-467-8648

GTA 5 Weapon Cheat Codes

Explosive Melee Attacks in GTA 5

PS: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2

Xbox: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

PC: HOTHANDS or Cell Phone: 1-999-468-42637

Explosive Rounds in GTA 5

PS: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

PC: HIGHEX or Cell Phone: 1-999-444-439

Flame Rounds in GTA 5

PS: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Xbox: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB

PC: INCENDIARY or Cell Phone: 1-999-4623-634279

Give Weapons and Ammo in GTA 5

PS: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TOOLUP or Cell Phone: 1-999-866-587

GTA 5 Vehicle Cheat Codes

BMX Bike

PS: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Xbox: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT

PC: BANDIT or Cell Phone: 1-999-226-348

Buzzard Helicopter

PS: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

Xbox: B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

PC: BUZZOFF or Cell Phone: 1-999-289-9633

Caddy Vehicle

PS: O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X

Xbox: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

PC: HOLEIN1 or Cell Phone: 1-999-4653-461

Comet Vehicle

PS: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

PC: COMET or Cell Phone: 1-999-266-38

Duster Plane

PS: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1

Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

PC: FLYSPRAY or Cell: 1-999-359-77729

Garbage Truck Vehicle

PS: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

PC: TRASHED or Cell Phone: 1-999-872-7433

Maibatsu Sanches

PS: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

PC: OFFROAD or Cell Phone: 1-999-633-7623

Rapid GT Vehicle

PS: R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2

Xbox: RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

PC: RAPIDGT or Cell: 1-999-727-4348

Shitzu PCJ 600

PS: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

PC: ROCKET or Cell Phone: 1-999-762-538

Stretch Limo Vehicle

PS: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right

Xbox: RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

PC: VINEWOOD or Cell Phone: 1-999-846-39663

Stunt Plane

PS: O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y

PC: BARNSTORM or Cell Phone: 1-999-227-678-676

Dodo Airplane

PS: Dial 1-999-398-4628

Xbox: Dial 1-999-398-4628

PC: EXTINCT or Cell Phone: 1-999-398-4628

Duke O’Death Car

PS: Dial 1-999-332-84227

Xbox: Dial 1-999-332-84227

PC: DEATHCAR or Cell Phone: 1-999-332-84227

Kraken Sub

PS: Dial 1-999-282-2537

Xbox: Dial 1-999-282-2537

PC: BUBBLES or Cell Phone: 1-999-282-2537

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul