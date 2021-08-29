Create
Full list of GTA 5 cheats for PS, PC and Xbox

cheats make the game-world a lot more interesting (Image via screenrant.com)
cheats make the game-world a lot more interesting (Image via screenrant.com)
Sawera
ANALYST
Modified Aug 28, 2021, 05:33 PM ET

Utilizing GTA 5 cheats is an amazing way to advance levels and acquire exclusive perks and special powers in the game.

Cheat codes are essentially a series of alphanumeric codes or keyboard combinations that can give gamers an edge over those who refrain from using them. GTA 5, being one of the most popular games out there, boasts a number of great cheats.

This article lists all GTA 5 cheats for PC, PS and Xbox.

All GTA 5 cheats

List of all GTA codes (Image via GTA 5)
List of all GTA codes (Image via GTA 5)

Drunk mode in GTA 5

  • PS: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left
  • Xbox: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
  • PC: LIQUOR or Cell Phone: 1-999-547867

Fast swimming in GTA 5

  • PS: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
  • Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
  • PC: GOTGILLS or Cell Phone: 1-999-46844557

Fast sprint in GTA 5

  • PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
  • Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
  • PC: CATCHME or Cell Phone: 1-999-228-2463

GTA 5 Special Ability Cheat

Change Gravity

  • PS: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
  • Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
  • PC: FLOATER or Cell Phone: 1-999-356-2837

Change Weather

  • PS: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
  • Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
  • PC: MAKEITRAIN or Cell Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246

Give Parachute

  • PS: Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
  • Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
  • PC: SKYDIVE or Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3483

Invincibility

  • PS: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
  • Xbox: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
  • PC: PAINKILLER or Cell Phone: 1-999-724-6545537

Lower Wanted Level

  • PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
  • Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
  • PC: LAWYERUP or Cell Phone: 1-999-529-93787

Max Health and Armor

  • PS: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
  • Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
  • PC: TURTLE or Cell Phone: 1-999-887-853

Raise Wanted Level

  • PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
  • Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
  • PC: FUGITIVE or Cell Phone: 1-999-384-48483

Recharge Special Ability

  • PS: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
  • Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
  • PC: POWERUP or Cell Phone: 1-999-769-3787

Reduce Friction

  • PS: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
  • Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
  • PC: SNOWDAY or Cell Phone: 1-999-766-9329

Skyfall:

  • PS: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
  • Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
  • PC: SKYFALL or Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3255

Slow Motion in GTA 5

  • PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
  • Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB
  • PC: SLOWMO or Cell: 1-999-756-966

Slow-Motion Aiming in GTA 5

  • PS: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
  • Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
  • PC: DEADEYE or Cell Phone: 1-999-332-3393

Super Jump in GTA 5

  • PS: L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X
  • Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT
  • PC: HOPTOIT or Cell Phone: 1-999-467-8648

GTA 5 Weapon Cheat Codes

Explosive Melee Attacks in GTA 5

  • PS: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2
  • Xbox: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
  • PC: HOTHANDS or Cell Phone: 1-999-468-42637

Explosive Rounds in GTA 5

  • PS: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
  • Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
  • PC: HIGHEX or Cell Phone: 1-999-444-439

Flame Rounds in GTA 5

  • PS: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
  • Xbox: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
  • PC: INCENDIARY or Cell Phone: 1-999-4623-634279

Give Weapons and Ammo in GTA 5

  • PS: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
  • Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
  • PC: TOOLUP or Cell Phone: 1-999-866-587

GTA 5 Vehicle Cheat Codes

BMX Bike

  • PS: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
  • Xbox: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT
  • PC: BANDIT or Cell Phone: 1-999-226-348

Buzzard Helicopter

  • PS: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle
  • Xbox: B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
  • PC: BUZZOFF or Cell Phone: 1-999-289-9633

Caddy Vehicle

  • PS: O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X
  • Xbox: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
  • PC: HOLEIN1 or Cell Phone: 1-999-4653-461

Comet Vehicle

  • PS: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
  • Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
  • PC: COMET or Cell Phone: 1-999-266-38

Duster Plane

  • PS: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1
  • Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
  • PC: FLYSPRAY or Cell: 1-999-359-77729

Garbage Truck Vehicle

  • PS: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
  • Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
  • PC: TRASHED or Cell Phone: 1-999-872-7433

Maibatsu Sanches

  • PS: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
  • Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
  • PC: OFFROAD or Cell Phone: 1-999-633-7623

Rapid GT Vehicle

  • PS: R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2
  • Xbox: RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
  • PC: RAPIDGT or Cell: 1-999-727-4348

Shitzu PCJ 600

  • PS: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
  • Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
  • PC: ROCKET or Cell Phone: 1-999-762-538

Stretch Limo Vehicle

  • PS: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right
  • Xbox: RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
  • PC: VINEWOOD or Cell Phone: 1-999-846-39663

Stunt Plane

  • PS: O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
  • Xbox: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y
  • PC: BARNSTORM or Cell Phone: 1-999-227-678-676

Dodo Airplane

  • PS: Dial 1-999-398-4628
  • Xbox: Dial 1-999-398-4628
  • PC: EXTINCT or Cell Phone: 1-999-398-4628

Duke O’Death Car

  • PS: Dial 1-999-332-84227
  • Xbox: Dial 1-999-332-84227
  • PC: DEATHCAR or Cell Phone: 1-999-332-84227

Kraken Sub

  • PS: Dial 1-999-282-2537
  • Xbox: Dial 1-999-282-2537
  • PC: BUBBLES or Cell Phone: 1-999-282-2537
Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
