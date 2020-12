GTA 5 Cheats: Full list of cheat codes for PC, PS4, and Xbox One

GTA 5 is one of the best and most influential open-world games in the industry. There are plenty of things to do in Los Santos, with side missions and races that players can take part in.

If GTA 5 players want to opt for an easy way out during missions or simply want to have some fun, they can use cheats. These cheats allow players to do crazy things like changing the weather, making themselves invincible and a lot more.

GTA 5 cheat codes

Following are the GTA 5 cheat codes for different platforms:

For becoming invincible in GTA 5

PC: PAINKILLER

PS4: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Xbox One: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

For Special Ability

PC: POWERUP

PS4: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Xbox One: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

For weapons and ammunition

PC: TOOLUP

PS4: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

For raising Wanted Level in GTA 5

PC: FUGITIVE

PS4: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

For lowering Wanted Level in GTA 5

PC: LAWYERUP

PS4: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

For maximizing health and armor

PC: TURTLE

PS4: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

For running fast in GTA 5 in GTA 5

PC: CATCHME

PS4: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

Xbox One: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

For swimming fast in GTA 5

PC: GOTGILLS

PS4: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

Xbox One: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

For super jump

PC: HOPTOIT

PS4: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

Xbox One: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

For explosive punches in GTA 5

PC: HOTHANDS

PS4: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Xbox One: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

For explosive bullets in GTA 5

PC: HIGHEX

PS4: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

For flaming bullets in GTA 5

PC: INCENDIARY

PS4: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

Xbox One: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

For slow motion shooting

PC: DEADEYE

PS4: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

Xbox One: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

For low gravity

PC: FLOATER

PS4: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Xbox One: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

For slowing down everything in GTA 5

PC: SLOWMO

PS4: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

Xbox One: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

For skyfalling

PC: SKYFALL

PS4: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Xbox One: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

For parachute

PC: SKYDIVE

PS4: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Xbox One: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

For changing weather in GTA 5

PC: MAKEITRAIN

PS4: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

Xbox One: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

For sliding cars

PC: SNOWDAY

PS4: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox One: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

For spawning a Buzzard Attack Helicopter

PC: BUZZOFF

PS4: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Xbox One: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

For spawning a Stunt Plane

PC: BARNSTORM

PS4: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Xbox One: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

For spawning a Duster Crop Plane

PC: FLYSPRAY

PS4: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

Xbox One: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

For spawning a Comet Sports Car

PC: COMET

PS4: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Xbox One: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

For spawning a Rapid GT Sports Car

PC: RAPIDGT

PS4: R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

Xbox One: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

For spawning a Limo

PC: VINEWOOD

PS4: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Xbox One: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

For spawning a Trashmaster

PC: TRASHED

PS4: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Xbox One: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

For spawning a Caddy Golf Cart

PC: HOLEIN1

PS4: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

Xbox One: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

For spawning a Sanchez Dirt Bike

PC: OFFROAD

PS4: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Xbox One: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

For spawning a PCJ Motorbike

PC: ROCKET

PS4: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Xbox One: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

For spawning a BMX Bike