Last chance to collect 4/20 bonuses in GTA Online (2025)

There’s currently a 4/20 update live in GTA Online. Rockstar Games acknowledged the "stoner holiday" by providing related bonuses in the multiplayer title. However, to make this in-game event more special, the developers are currently giving away free 4/20-themed apparel to the players for a limited time. This includes a payout boost to certain missions in the game, making it the best time to hustle in Los Santos.

This article shares how to claim the 4/20 bonuses currently available in GTA Online till 2:00 am PT, April 24, 2025.

GTA Online 4/20 bonuses: Green 420 Festival Outfit and other related bonuses

The ongoing GTA Online 420 update gives players a couple of freebies. All one has to do is log in to the game any time before 2:00 am PT, April 24, 2025, and the following rewards will be delivered to their wardrobes:

Gold 420 Pendant

Green 420 Festival Outfit

Yeti Earth Day Hoodie

Moreover, a Güffy Drug Rug Hoodie can be claimed by completing any Biker Business Sell Mission.

Apart from the free items, payout bonuses can still be claimed on the following in-game activities or missions:

3x cash on Weed Farm Sell Missions

2x cash and RP on the new Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) adversary mode

2x cash on Street Dealers

2x boost to Weed Farm Stock Production Speed (both Biker Business and Nightclub)

Moreover, gamers can also acquire a Western Rampant Rocket as the newest Podium Vehicle in the ongoing GTA Online update. Similarly, a Pegassi Osiris can be won as the Prize Ride in the current event.

Lastly, the following cars, vehicles, and other items are on discount till 2:00 am PT, April 24, 2025:

The next Grand Theft Auto Online update will be released after 2:00 am PT on April 24, 2025.

