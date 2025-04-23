Last chance to collect 4/20 bonuses in GTA Online (2025)

There’s currently a 4/20 update live in GTA Online. Rockstar Games acknowledged the "stoner holiday" by providing related bonuses in the multiplayer title. However, to make this in-game event more special, the developers are currently giving away free 4/20-themed apparel to the players for a limited time. This includes a payout boost to certain missions in the game, making it the best time to hustle in Los Santos.
This article shares how to claim the 4/20 bonuses currently available in GTA Online till 2:00 am PT, April 24, 2025.
GTA Online 4/20 bonuses: Green 420 Festival Outfit and other related bonuses
The ongoing GTA Online 420 update gives players a couple of freebies. All one has to do is log in to the game any time before 2:00 am PT, April 24, 2025, and the following rewards will be delivered to their wardrobes:
- Gold 420 Pendant
- Green 420 Festival Outfit
- Yeti Earth Day Hoodie
Moreover, a Güffy Drug Rug Hoodie can be claimed by completing any Biker Business Sell Mission.
Apart from the free items, payout bonuses can still be claimed on the following in-game activities or missions:
- 3x cash on Weed Farm Sell Missions
- 2x cash and RP on the new Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) adversary mode
- 2x cash on Street Dealers
- 2x boost to Weed Farm Stock Production Speed (both Biker Business and Nightclub)
Moreover, gamers can also acquire a Western Rampant Rocket as the newest Podium Vehicle in the ongoing GTA Online update. Similarly, a Pegassi Osiris can be won as the Prize Ride in the current event.
Lastly, the following cars, vehicles, and other items are on discount till 2:00 am PT, April 24, 2025:
- Nagasaki Shinobi (30% off)
- Declasse Draugur (30% off)
- Lampadati Tigon (30% off)
- Annis RE-7B (30% off)
- Übermacht Rhinehart (30% off)
- Pegassi Ignus (30% off)
- Tactical SMG (40% off) – Gun Van
- Battle Rifle (40% off) – Plus benefits this month
The next Grand Theft Auto Online update will be released after 2:00 am PT on April 24, 2025.
